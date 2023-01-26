rm tech campus

A confidential user is proposing to develop an estimated 750,000-square-foot, 280-acre technology campus in Rosemount just east of Dakota County Technical College.  

 Graphic from the city of Rosemount

‘Confidential user’ wants to develop technology center on 280 acres in UMore Park

Rosemount’s former Gopher Ordnance Works munitions plant’s operations were shrouded in secrecy during World War II, and mystery has returned to the land that’s owned by the University of Minnesota.  

