‘Confidential user’ wants to develop technology center on 280 acres in UMore Park
Rosemount’s former Gopher Ordnance Works munitions plant’s operations were shrouded in secrecy during World War II, and mystery has returned to the land that’s owned by the University of Minnesota.
A Fortune 500 company going by the name of Jimnist LLC is proposing “Project Bigfoot,” which would have an approximate 750,000-square-foot “footprint” for its five-building technology campus on 280 acres in the former UMore Park just east of Dakota County Technical College, according to the city.
Kimley-Horn, a planning and design consulting firm with a location in St. Paul, prepared Jimnist’s application for a planned unit development and rezoning to Business Park, which was unanimously approved by the Planning Commission in December for a confidential user’s technology campus.
Some Planning Commission members expressed concerns about approving the items without a detailed site plan and a number of deviations from city standards, but the project advanced to review by the City Council, which continued its public hearing from Jan. 17 to the Feb. 21 meeting so the applicant and the city could continue to work on a tax abatement agreement.
Economic Development Coordinator Eric Van Oss said a presentation about the agreement and project financial information would be presented at that time.
Kimley-Horn said the site would “be comprised of a couple main function buildings and additional ancillary buildings and support areas.”
“The uses may include office space, servers, and support equipment in a campus setting of complimentary one-story buildings. It does not include distribution or production,” Kimley-Horn said.
It said “the Project Bigfoot team is working with the University of Minnesota,” but the university would not be one of the users of the site.
The city has been working with the company for close to two years on the project, according to Communications Coordinator Lee Stoffel. She said the company has indicated it would employ under 100 people at the site.
Stoffel said the confidential nature of the applicant is typical for large projects until they have confirmed the project is viable.
“They are evaluating this project based on the characteristics, merits and community benefits of the proposed project,” she said. “The timeline will be determined by a number of factors including local approvals and land purchase from the University of Minnesota.”
“Construction commencement is planned for summer of 2023,” Kimley-Horn said. “Construction duration for the high-technology nature of the facilities extends several years and to update technology, continual retrofits and improvements are invested in on the site and buildings.”
Kimley-Horn has worked on other tech projects across the country, such as the DIA Technology Center in Commerce City, Colorado; the Biotechnology Community Space in North Carolina, and the AT&T Discovery District in Dallas, Texas.
Kimley-Horn said the project would bring highly-skilled, high-paying jobs to the area.
It said that Xcel and private substations are proposed in the southeast corner of the site to support the high-technology use of the campus, and there would be “a few private communication towers” that could be up to 80 feet in height.
The campus would be private, “surrounded by a secure high-quality fence. The fence varies in height and is most typically 10 to 12 feet in height, but may exceed that in some instances with grade variations.”
Kimley-Horn said the proposed technology campus fits within the character of a Business Park and is consistent with the Rosemount 2040 Comprehensive Plan, particularly regarding creating a diversified economy, expanding opportunities for jobs, encouraging redevelopment, and promoting sustainable development and resource conservation.
“The city of Rosemount looks forward to bringing new growth and industry to the community especially in the technology sector,” Stoffel said. “This project is an exciting opportunity for the community to diversify its tax base, bring highly-skilled technology jobs to Rosemount, and kick off development of the commercial/industrial area of UMore Park.”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
