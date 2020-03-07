Owner: ‘We’re building a community’
Looking for more garage space? Need somewhere to store a classic car?
Larry Koland, owner of a similar facility in Eagan, would like to construct a series of private garage condominiums in the Rosemount Business Park this summer.
The Rosemount Car Club would be attractive to residents who want a secondary garage to keep their collector cars, exotic vehicles or other hobbies that require about 650 to 1,000 square feet of space.
Koland said “any hobby is a good – glassworking, woodworking. One family put in their own movie theater.”
Koland said the condo garages will be attractive to people who want to keep their hobbies while downsizing to a smaller residence.
It’s not a place to live, Koland said. Nor is it intended to be a car repair lot.
It will be a place to hang out.
Plans also include a clubhouse and outdoor patio for personal and community gatherings.
Owners in Eagan also tend to use the facilities for events such as Christmas parties, confirmations, birthday parties and graduation.
“We’re building a community,” Koland said. “That’s why we have a community clubhouse. It’s about bringing people together, sharing experiences, sharing a good time.”
Blueprints show about 76 condos in three buildings. It serves like a self-storage facility, but the units are large enough to accommodate vehicles.
And they’re customizable. Each condo will be roughed-in for a restroom with an option to add loft space.
Koland believes the units will sell quickly, sometimes two at a time. The multiple units can be combined.
The condo units will be individually owned.
“It’s not a man cave,” Koland said. “This is families coming together doing things together like playing games and having social events together. It’s unique, but it’s really fun. It does work.”
Koland said they plan on doing charity events and car shows on site throughout the year.
“People take a lot of pride in how they treat (their vehicles), how they decorate them,” Koland said. “It’s really something to see.”
The Rosemount Car Club would be located immediately east of Highway 3 and the railroad tracks on the western edge of the business park.
The Rosemount Advisory Planning Commission recommended plans for the Rosemount Car Club during its meeting Feb. 26.
The Rosemount City Council will take up the measure at its next meeting.
