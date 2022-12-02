rm prestwick apartments

Schafer Richardson proposes to build two apartments buildings on land previously owned by the Dakota County Community Development Authority in Prestwick Place.  

 Image from the city of Rosemount

Two, four-story sites to be built in Prestwick Place

Despite opposition by several residents, the Rosemount City Council approved a preliminary plat during its Nov. 15 regular meeting to advance a plan to construct two apartment buildings in the Prestwick Place development north of County Road 42. 

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

