Two, four-story sites to be built in Prestwick Place
Despite opposition by several residents, the Rosemount City Council approved a preliminary plat during its Nov. 15 regular meeting to advance a plan to construct two apartment buildings in the Prestwick Place development north of County Road 42.
Homeowners in a neighborhood near the proposed apartments cited issues of increased crime and traffic along with a degradation of their property values and backyard aesthetic.
The Dakota County Community Development Authority, which has owned the land since 2008 and developed townhomes to the north, completed a purchase agreement in March with developer Schafer Richardson. It proposes to construct 305 units in two, four-story buildings on 12.44 acres.
Building A, which would face the current single-family development to the east, would contain 141 units and be market rate rents for studio and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Building B would face townhomes to the west and have units with rents that would be affordable to households making no more than 60% of the Rosemount area median income, which is estimated at $45,000 for a single household.
Residents were opposed the idea of having the affordable housing component, saying it would result in public safety concerns, citing similar developments in St. Paul where they say increased crime has occurred.
Council Member Paul Essler said he has spoken with residents opposed to the addition of apartments in the area, but once he shares the vision for the entire area, it softens their opinion.
He said when there were neighborhood meetings held a few years ago, no one raised an issue about apartments on the sketch boards. Since 2007, the land has been guided as high density residential.
In order for the commercial development, such as the Life Time to the east of the property, to occur, Essler said businesses were telling Rosemount officials that the city needed more residents to satisfy their market studies.
Essler said the part residents are excited about is the commercial development, and that will follow the increase in residential growth.
Council Member Heidi Freske said opposition to the development based on it bringing in “those people” makes her angry.
She said in Rosemount everyone is welcome.
Mayor Bill Droste said concerns were voiced prior to the Waterford Commons and Morrison apartment developments in the downtown area. Waterford has an affordable component, the Morrison backs up to the longtime residential street of Cameo Avenue. Increasing crime and lowering property values have not happened due to the developments, according to Droste.
Dakota County CDA has developed and managed several workforce housing projects, and its research and that of affordable projects across the country have shown that concerns about crime and a negative effect on surrounding property values are unfounded.
Police Chief Mike Dahlstrom said he encouraged residents to report problems to the police so it is addressed.
After concerns were raised during the Planning Commission meeting on Oct. 25, the building height of the two apartment buildings was reduced from five to four stories.
With regard to traffic concerns, the city said Adalyn Avenue, which runs north and south on the east side of the site, is similar to a collector since only five private drives will be accessing the street.
It would provide access to Akron Avenue through the east-west running Connemara Trail.
The city said the street system in this area was designed with the proposed development in mind.
The buildings will include underground parking in addition to surface stalls. There will be amenities, such as a pool, playground, dog park, courtyard and picnic area.
The city will receive $762,500 in lieu of parkland on the site.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.