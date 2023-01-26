Rosemount police and public works staff members may have a new workplace to report to in 2024, as plans for a new 160,000-square-foot, three-building facility are moving through city approvals.
The Planning Commission gave the OK on Tuesday for a planned unit development and other features of the site that will be located on 19.31 acres about 1/3 mile north of 145th Street West and west of Biscayne Avenue.
Future residential neighbors to the north and east of the site last week got a chance to see plans for the facility, which would include a main office, garage and storage building along with two cold storage structures.
They were interested in how the building would be visible from their homes and about potential noise and traffic concerns.
“The meeting was well attended and very positive, it was nice to see the neighborhood engaged and supportive of this work,” Martin said. “After the discussion, there’s a good level of understanding of how we’ve designed the site to reduce its impact (berming, trees, setbacks, etc.) We also had a good chat about the city’s need for these facilities, which is well documented and understood.”
They heard from police and public works leaders about how the site, which would have two entrances on Biscayne, would function.
The campus would have three vehicle access points, two would have operable gates and be for employee and city vehicles. The main public access is between the two employee accesses off Biscayne Avenue and lead to a public parking area and the main entrance.
The city said this area of Biscayne Avenue handles approximately 3,000 vehicles daily. The collector roadway is designed to handle traffic volumes several times existing levels, the city said.
The campus is expected to generate 300-400 trips per day, and the addition of the facility is not expected to significantly impact the function of the roadway, according to the city.
Residents also reviewed a landscaping plan that would concentrate “significant” tree plantings and an 8-foot fence on the north and west edges of the property.
The city said that architecturally, the principal 147,700-square-foot building meets the requirements for the Public Institutional zoning district. The highest points of the main building would be 32 feet. A standard two-story house ranges from 20-30 feet tall.
The northern of the storage building is planned to be 4,800 square feet and the southern storage building 7,500 square feet.
There would be 211 new tree plantings with 41 evergreen and 170 leafy trees, as a “significant number of plantings is proposed on the northern portion of the site to act as a buffer to the neighborhood directly to the north,” the city said.
Other new tree plantings will be along the southern and western and perimeters, the city said.
A large cluster of trees in the northwestern corner of the site where significant trees in that area will be preserved along with existing trees along western railroad corridor.
Facility needs
A 2018 study detailed the addition of an approximately 48,000-square-foot police building and a 70,000-square-foot public works building would be needed to meet the current and future demands for the departments.
“We’ve invested hundreds of staff hours in designing this building, and we are very excited for it to get started,” Martin said. “It’ll feature sufficient storage spaces for vehicles and materials, and office work areas that are adequately sized and modernized, both of which the Police and Public Works departments have never experienced in their current locations.”
It will also have a training room and emergency operations center that the city currently does not have.
“The facility also places a focus on mental health and wellness of staff, providing support areas to decompress after a challenging event, a mother’s room, advanced training features, and more that aims to create a healthy and welcoming environment to staff and visitors,” Martin said.
The police operation currently runs out of the bottom floor of city hall with 9,889 square feet, and public works out of three buildings to the north of City Hall with a combined 32,843 square feet.
The council will consider pursuing bids at the Feb. 7 meeting. Bids could be received in March and April, with a potential groundbreaking in June, according to Martin. Construction is expected to take about 18 months.
The police and public works campus has increased in cost estimate to $59 million due to pandemic, supply chain, and historic inflation, according to Martin.
“The scope of the facility and its size hasn’t changed significantly since it was first discussed, we’re simply feeling the pain of the economic conditions of recent years,” Martin said.
The city has proposed paying for the facility using a combination of capital improvement funds saved over the years, utility funds, and borrowing, according to City Administrator Logan Martin.
The city obtained land for the facility through a land swap with the Minnesota National Guard in January 2022. To complete the swap, Flint Hills Resources donated 20 acres to the city, which was then turned over to the National Guard and the Guard gave the northern portion of its land on Biscayne Avenue to the city.
The city said the Guard has a policy of maintaining its current footprint in the metropolitan area, so any sale or transfer of property must come with the acquisition of property of equal area.
The 30,000-square-foot National Guard storage facility will remain at 14221 Biscayne Ave., next to the future city site.
