Plans for a new 160,000-square-foot, three-building police and public works facility are moving through Rosemount city approvals. It would be located east of the Erickson Park baseball diamonds.

 Graphic from the city of Rosemount

Rosemount police and public works staff members may have a new workplace to report to in 2024, as plans for a new 160,000-square-foot, three-building facility are moving through city approvals.

The Planning Commission gave the OK on Tuesday for a planned unit development and other features of the site that will be located on 19.31 acres about 1/3 mile north of 145th Street West and west of Biscayne Avenue.

