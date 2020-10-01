Complex includes senior living, mixed-use development
Several plans for Rosewood Commons were given the OK by the Rosemount Planing Commission last week.
KJ Walk Inc., hopes to construct a hotel along with senior apartment/mixed-use development on a vacant 5.5-acre lots west of Business Parkway north of County Road 42.
The development would be west of Rosewood Estates and east of the railroad tracks.
There will still be vacant commercial lots to the south and north of County Road 42.
The blueprints show six apartment buildings, two of which would include neighborhood retail businesses on the ground floor, along with the 79-unit hotel.
The Planning Commission initially reviewed the proposal in June, but voted to continue the measure after receiving several questions from nearby residents.
Since then plans have been modified to include several additional trees to serve as a buffer between the residential neighborhood and the complex.
The grading for the apartment buildings closest to the residential neighborhoods was also adjusted.
The additional grading would “tuck the buildings into the hillside between the residential areas,” Senior Planner Kyle Klatt said, to build a higher base for landscaping.
“It shrinks up the view of the building,” he said.
Per city code, the development still should add an additional 19 trees somewhere on the property.
Warren Israelson with KJ Walk indicated he was willing to work with the residents by planting some trees on their property to buffer the developments.
Members of the Planing Commission asked about a potential condition to put some of the trees on the residents’ private property, particularly near the northern road access point.
The access point to the apartments wouldn’t be at a traditional intersection but rather across from residential backyards. There would be no tree line or berm to buffer the neighborhood at the location.
“It’s fine if the developer agrees to plant trees on that site as a gesture of goodwill,” Klatt said.
But, it can be challenging to enforce, he said.
Israelson said residents “are going to have to trust me.”
The city also prepared a more detailed traffic study for the area after many residents shared concerns.
The site was once approved for a big box retailer/commercial district, which would have generated more traffic when compared to the current plan.
At present, the current traffic is well below capacity for the road network and the roads can handle the hotel and senior apartments, Klatt said. But once the overall area develops, there may need to be more adjustments.
“The city and (Dakota) County both understand that improvements are necessary to (County Road) 42 in order to ensure this area still functions adequately, but those improvements really aren’t needed until we see more development in the area,” Klatt said.
The city also added some phasing conditions to limit disruptions to the neighborhood and roads.
Klatt said there are future plans to put a signal at Biscayne Avenue along with changes to the intersection at Business Parkway and County Road 42.
Plans now move on to the Rosemount City Council, which meets Oct. 5.
