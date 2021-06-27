Family opens new business in Rosemount'=
Connie Merriman and her daughter, Alicia Merriman, would like people to come out to their farm in rural Rosemount, pick their flowers and stay a while.
The mother-daughter team recently opened Emery Acres Flower Farm in eastern Rosemount at 15490 Emery Ave. E. near the border with Hastings.
It’s a family business.
Connie and her husband, Mark Merriman, have lived on the property since 1996. Connie Merriman said she always dreamed of doing something with the land, but working full-time and regular life has gotten in the way.
Last winter, the family decided to give it shot.
Two months ago the family started clearing the woods behind their house to plant flowers. The family rented bulldozers and cleared the property for about a week.
“All the wood chips in the beds are from the trees that were here,” Alicia Merriman said.
There’s room to grow.
“For sure next year we’re going to make it bigger,” Alicia Merriman said. “There’s five acres here.”
They planted seeds indoors starting in February, staggering their choices through the spring so there’s a variety of seasonal flowers throughout the summer.
Starting their own business had its challenges.
Alicia Merriman said the city of Rosemount’s website has links to small business resources such as Open To Business and SCORE, which really helped them get the flowers in the ground and the business off the ground.
“That really helped us focus on where to start,” Alicia Merriman said. “It’s really overwhelming to start a new business. We felt a lot of support from the city.”
They feel good about their business plan.
“There are a lot of other you-pick flower farms, just nobody local,” Alicia Merriman said. “The closest one we found was in Brainerd. There are other flower farmers who cater to florists, but they don’t let people pick their own. One of our first customers said they’ve been wanting to come to a place like this for forever. She posted all over social media when she was here. Coming off the pandemic, people may be looking for an outdoor, spacious activity.”
The hours for pick-your-own flowers is from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
Visitors will get a set of shears to cut their own flowers and a vase to put them in.
The farm features 34 garden beds with more than 100 varieties of flowers and foliage.
Connie Merriman said they made sure they have popular selections.
“We have five beds of zinnias,” Connie Merriman said. “They give you a punch of color and they’re long lasting. We have lots of cosmos. They’re a favorite, but they’re a little more delicate. And, of course, we have snapdragons.”
Everything except sunflowers and dahlias, which are sold by the stem, is there for the sniping.
“They get to cut whatever they want and take their bouquet home,” Alicia Merriman said. “We do offer bulk, so if we have weddings or different events, they can cut or we can cut for them.”
Connie Merriman said she can guide customers through the process and show people where and how to cut.
Once they’re done, they get to pick out a special vase for the flowers in the Flower Shack.
The garden will be open through mid-September.
Emery Acres will often have some farm fresh produce available for purchase. They’re expecting a bumper crop of sweet peas this summer.
The farm can be reserved for events such as book clubs, photography sessions, showers or painting.
The farm offers a flower deliver subscription for residents who live within a 15-mile radius.
Residents can receive a vase of fresh-cut flowers ever week for two, for four or eight consecutive weeks during summer.
They also plan to offer workshops on floral arrangements.
For more information, visit emeryflowers.com.
