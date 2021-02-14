Common teasel is on the state’s eradicate list
A noxious weed tried to invade Rosemount last year.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture identified the common teasel, which is on the state’s Noxious Weed Prohibited Eradicate List, in October near Erickson Park in Rosemount and quickly eradicated the infestation.
It was the first time the invasive weed was identified in Dakota County.
“It could have been sitting there for a number of years in the leaf stage,” said Emilie Justen, who works in the MDA’s plant protection department. “It looks like it had some seed heads and flowers in it when it was found.”
Teasel is one of the worst types of weed. It’s one of 16 plants on the list.
Being categorized as a “prohibited eradicate weed” means the law requires that all parts should be destroyed. Transportation, propagation or sale of these plants are prohibited.
The common teasel likes sunny, open habitats like roadsides and pastures. They spread rapidly out competing other plant species.
“It produces a lot of seed,” Justen said. “When it takes, there’s not much else that can grow there. It’s like a carpet of seedlings and it becomes really difficult to control. It produces a pretty significant taproot, so it’s hard to remove entirely.”
Most of the infestations are small and manageable.
Teasels are native to Europe and they were likely brought by early settlers in the 1700s.
They were often used in textile factories.
“They used the seedling like a comb to pull out the fibers in wool,” Justen said.
Technology has since made teasels obsolete, and there are no wool factories in Rosemount.
“The dried seed head is really stiff and so it holds up really well in flower arrangements,” Justen said. “It’s possible that it could have been introduced through a floral arrangement. That’s my best guess. It could have been in a compost nearby, or in the back of a truck and the seed head flew out.”
There aren’t any major infestations of the common teasel in Minnesota, but some were found along the roadways in southern and western Minnesota in recent years, she said.
“The ones we know about are being treated and they’re not spreading,” Justen said.
Justen said the MDA found a similar weed called the cutleaf teasel in Dakota County off Highway 52 in 2016. It was dug up by the Minnesota Department of Transportation and MDA checks up on the area pretty regularly.
It hasn’t been found since.
Rosemount residents should keep a look out for the common teasel especially in summer and fall when they’re more noticeable.
If they do, it’s best to email arrest.the.pest@state.mn.us or call 1-888-545-6684.
“It’s helps to take pictures,” Justen said. “That can save us a lot of time. If people do find it on their property, pulling it out and burning it is an option. But, we do like to know about these things.”
The MDA released a list of six species of weeds on the state’s Noxious Weed Prohibited Eradicate List that were found for the first time in nine counties earlier this week.
The only new alert for Dakota County was the common teasel.
Justen said there are other Noxious Weeds on the Eradicate List in Dakota County including Oriental bittersweet and poison hemlocks.
But it’s not like the county is being overgrown with foreign plants.
“There’s a growing awareness among people in general in what’s going on. Between emerald ash borer and aquatic invasive species like zebra mussels, people are more aware,” Justen said. “I think because we get more reports and more people are out there recognizing things it seems like there’s more, but I think people are just recognizing them more often.”
For more information, visit www.mda.state.mn.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.