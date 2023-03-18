Klimpel’s guides are policy and pragmatism
New Rosemount City Council Member Tami Klimpel will tap into her experience as president of the Rosemount Area Athletic Association in her new role as a Rosemount City Council member.
The nonprofit RAAA is a dynamic and growing organization that serves thousands of young people with an all-volunteer board of directors.
As with any organization, differences of opinion arise and Klimpel, who was appointed to a four-year City Council term in January, said working through such issues is done successfully through policy rather than emotions.
“One thing (serving as RAAA president) really helped me understand is to be rooted in policy,” she said during a recent interview. “People can get really emotional.”
While RAAA issues centered around providing access to sporting opportunities for youths, she said working on the City Council is also personal as it deals with people’s homes, property, neighborhoods, and streets.
“There can be a lot of emotional issues at play,” she said. “You have to make sure you are being pragmatic. It helps remove the emotion.”
Decisions based on policies won’t satisfy everyone, but she said there is always an opportunity to change a policy if people think it is necessary.
She said one of the notable differences from working on the RAAA Board to the City Council is the support provided by city staff.
RAAA Board members fill a variety of roles, including those related to day-to-day operations in finance, communications, and marketing, in addition to creating a strategic vision for the future.
At the city of Rosemount, the daily tasks are carried out by city staff.
“It’s been great,” she said. “We have a really exceptional city staff. They are exceptional separately and together. They are really bright and motivated. They keep a lot of things moving.”
The administrative focus from staff allows council members to focus on the strategic vision.
Klimpel said she doesn’t have specific ideas about her personal vision of the future, but she’s been impressed that the city has grown in a way that maintains its small town feel and connectedness among the neighborhoods.
“The growth has been planful,” she said. “I appreciate that as a citizen.”
Klimpel said she plans to take the same deliberate approach to new development that has been exercised by council members in the past. “It is important to give thoughtful consideration to the proposals that are put in front of us,” she said.
Klimpel said she’s been impressed with the decisions made related to residential and commercial growth and to the downtown that fit into the fabric, such as the commercial-residential mixed use at Waterford Commons.
“It’s nice to have residents downtown and see the hustle and bustle,” she said, noting the positive effect The Morrison apartments have brought to downtown businesses.
She said one feature that brought she and her husband to town in 2007 was the grain elevator at Fluegel’s Farm Garden at Pet, since it reminded them of the rural communities where they have lived. She appreciates Rosemount has these connections to the past, such as the city-owned Steeple Center in the former St. Joseph Catholic Church.
The city has a vibrancy beyond the downtown area, as she said the city is working on many more projects than people realize.
She said she’s excited about the future development of Amber Fields housing at the former UMore Park and of a Public Works and Police Campus, which could open up possibilities near Central Park.
Klimpel also looks forward to the job creation from new businesses, such as The Home Depot and FedEx distribution centers.
She said she’s been impressed with park development in Rosemount, noting that she’s a frequent visitor to Carrolls Woods near Rosemount High School.
Klimpel said having places where people can congregate are important in order to facilitate people meeting their neighbors.
“It’s about livability and what we can do to enhance that livability,” she said.
In addition to bringing her experience leading RAAA, Klimpel will bring her knowledge as the director of marketing and product strategy for Minnwest Bank.
In that role, she has led the bank’s digital marketing, website design, market research, and brand and product management.
Units of government often list improving communications with the public and stakeholders as one of its primary goals, and Klimpel can bring insight into this area from both a resident and professional perspective.
She said she will be focused on service leadership and working hard on behalf of residents.
“I’m looking forward to being a voice for people,” Klimpel said.
She said she was impressed by the caliber of candidates who applied for one of the two open positions on the council earlier this year. Of the 16 Rosemount residents who applied, eight were interviewed. Each one had extensive work and volunteer experience that would have been valuable additions to the City Council.
“It was very humbling,” she said of the appointment. “There were a lot of really good people in the mix. Being appointed, I am going to do the best I can to do right by them."
