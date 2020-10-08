Rosemount City Council approves Rosewood Commons
The developer of a potential hotel project and senior apartment complex got the approval from the Rosemount City Council Monday.
But don’t expect the groundbreaking for a hotel for a few years.
Warren Israelson with KJ Walk told the Rosemount City Council he doesn’t have a franchise yet, nor a timeline for the hotel.
Several measures were approved for Rosewood Commons, which includes a hotel and six senior apartment buildings for several empty lots north of County Road 42 along Business Parkway.
Israelson indicated that they originally planned on constructing a hotel in the first phase of the overall project, but the pandemic hit the industry hard.
“There’s no market for hotel right now, or restaurants right now. Unfortunately,” Israelson said. “We’re just going to have to wait for the market to come back.”
When asked by Mayor Bill Droste if he knows of any hotels being built in Minnesota, Israelson said he didn’t.
“We did meet with one a representative of one of the chains, he said now is the time to start because in 18 months the market will be there,” Israelson said. “But it’s kind of a guess.”
He said they’re going need “to wait for the market to come back, but the market is strong for rentals right now,” so he’s starting there first.
Blueprints show 124 total units of senior housing in six individual buildings. Two of the apartment buildings will have ground floor commercial space for neighborhood businesses such as a salon.
“The intent here is to have a higher end product,” Israelson said. “We’ll call them luxury apartments.”
Israelson said they would build in three phases.
The first phase would be the two southern apartment buildings along Business Parkway closer to County Road 42. He plans for construction to start in spring and have the units open in spring 2022.
Rosemount City Council members had several questions for Israelson during the meeting.
Council Member Paul Essler questioned if it’s normal to build a hotel without a brand.
“We want to have something that’s a bit unique from a standard Holiday Inn,” Israelson said. “The architect we hired has the concept where everyone fits together.”
Israelson said he plans to bring the higher end design to hotel chains and see which one would accept it as a product.
But, Israelson indicated he’d be wiling to sell the parcel for the hotel as well. The City Council approved the zoning for a hotel in the location.
“I’ve always been willing to sell it,” Israelson said.
He said he’s motivated to sell the other parcels on the property along County Road 42.
Israelson said he hopes the hotel will attract standalone restaurants.
