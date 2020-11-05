There was no drama in the race for Rosemount City Council in 2020.
The incumbents Heidi Freske and Jeff Weisensel were the only two candidates filed for re-election through the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office.
They both won again.
No one mounted a successful write-in campaign either as the write-in spot took in 1.67 percent of the votes.
Freske was first elected in 2016 and Weisensel has been on the Rosemount City Council since 2008.
They will both serve another four-year term.
Another elected official serving Rosemount won an uncontested election Tuesday.
Joe Atkins was unopposed for his Dakota County Board of Commissioners seat in District 4, which covers parts of Inver Grove Heights, Eagan and most of Rosemount.
This will be his second term.
