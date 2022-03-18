Young athletes and adults who want to reach their speed and strength training goals have a new option in Rosemount.
Englebert Training Systems Sports Performance Center, also known as ETS, opened its 11th Minnesota facility a few months ago inside Hope Fieldhouse at 2645 145th St. W.
ETS, which was founded in 2010 by Ryan Englebert, has produced hundreds of Division 1 and 2 athletes and helped athletes like co-owner Adam Thielen realize his dream of playing for the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL.
Thielen was at ETS Rosemount on Saturday for a formal grand opening of the center that’s filled with weight machines and spaces for speed training.
During the event attended by about 100 youths and their parents, Thielen explained how the ETS training program helped him rise from being an undrafted free agent, gaining a spot on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, and earning a special teams spot before being elevated to starting wide receiver when he blossomed into an NFL All-Pro in 2017.
Thielen credits the ETS system for earning his big break after he worked out at the first ETS facility in Woodbury during his last semester at Minnesota State University-Mankato in 2013.
The Detroit Lakes native said he stayed with his in-laws in the Twin Cities, worked out four days a week, and “kind of the rest is history.”
Thielen said the training program helped him become a better football player, as he saw the results on the field, including becoming the first player in NFL history to record eight consecutive games of 100-plus receiving yards to start a season.
He said he keeps coming back to ETS every offseason because it helps his team win more games.
Thielen said the program not only changes what young people do on the field, but it changes their work ethic.
He said he hears parents tell him their children are now doing unbelievable in school or they have improved their attitude toward everything after training at ETS.
“Those are the messages why I am passionate about this,” Thielen said. “I want to bring this to as many athletes as we can.”
From that Woodbury center, ETS has grown to have 11 Minnesota locations, in addition to sites in Wisconsin and Michigan.
ETS provides customized programming tailored to each athlete ages 8 and up. The company’s coaches evaluate athletes and provide them training based on which sports they play, their experience and their physical capability.
Athletes can progress through Speed Plus, Strength Plus and Elite Speed, which focus on activities to improve mechanics, strength, lower body power, nutrition, and injury prevention.
ETS training also includes character development. Athletes are encouraged to be on time, give their best and overcome adversity.
ETS doesn’t stop with young athletes. It also offers training for teams, professionals, PerformFIT Training Program for adults, and the [FE] Experience for women.
Eric Hall, director of operations and lead performance coach in Rosemount, grew up in a small town outside of Los Angeles, California.
He said he grew up playing a lot of sports, including soccer, football and hockey.
Dahl played juniors hockey in Bloomington, and Alaska before enrolling at the University of Wisconsin-Superior where he continued to play hockey.
There he earned his exercise science degree and played in the minors of the NHL in the Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild organizations.
He said he enjoyed training so much in the off-season that he was drawn to sports performance.
“When I was a coach and worked with the athletes in this area, I was hooked,” he said.
Dahl said it is great to work with an athlete who is shy or tentative at first in the gym and then grows so much over the course of program.
Trevor Morning, director of operations and lead performance coach in Lakeville, which opened in 2016, said it has been awesome to work in the community and it is special for the staff to train young athletes.
“You are going to be surrounding your kids with great people,” he said. “I wanted to help athletes like you in here. I know where it took me, and I know where it can take you.”
More about ETS is atetsperformance.com/southeast-metro.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.