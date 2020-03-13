Construction to begin in spring
Rosemount should get a new skate park by the end of summer.
The Rosemount City Council approved a contract last week with Custom Builders Inc., from Cold Spring to replace the Rosemount Skate Park in 2020.
“They’ve done a lot of skate parks throughout Minnesota,” Rosemount Parks and Recreation Director Dan Schultz said. “They’ve made some of the park systems that are looked upon as some of the premier parks in Minnesota.”
Custom Builders also constructed the Burnsville Lions Skate Park, Schultz said.
“This will be right up there with some of the great parks in Burnsville, Eden Prairie, Edina and Plymouth,” Schultz said.
Plans for the 7,000-square-foot park include a three bowls and several ramps. The fence around the current park will be removed, but the parking lot will stay the same.
Schultz said they’re still working on increasing the amount of shade on the park.
Construction could start as soon as this spring, the park could be open by the middle of summer.
The park has become popular with people who use scooters and bikes as well as skateboards.
In summer, the park attracts 60-70 users per day, Schultz estimated.
Council Member Paul Essler said his son’s friends “are all very excited about this.”
Essler noted that he was impressed with the community engagement in the project.
The city held a pair of community meetings last year to gather input on features for in a new park.
Schultz said they received several emails from both users and users’ parents throughout the process.
The current skate park was installed in 2003. It was initially placed within a hockey rink in Central Park before moving to a more permanent site with Schwarz Pond Park near the Community Center and Irish Sports Dome in 2004.
“We bought modular equipment (in 2003), which is equipment that can be moved around and configured differently,” Schultz said. “It was due for a replacement.”
The new park will have concrete features.
The cost of the new equipment is about $337,805. The funds will come from the Capital Improvement Budget and Park Improvement Funds.
