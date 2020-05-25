Emerald Isle features 151 single-family units
The housing market continues to expand in Rosemount as the City Council approved a new housing development during Tuesday’s meeting.
Several measures were approved for Emerald Isle, a 151-unit single-family development along with a apartment complex, all within about 70 acres of land in east central Rosemount.
The apartment complex would be along County Road 42 across from Dakota County Technical College. The multi-family homes would be built on the northern 60 acres and accessed by Akron Avenue via a future connection with Connemara Trail.
The intersection of Akron and County Round 42 is scheduled to receive a stoplight in 2021.
The land is currently used for agricultural purposes.
The lots needed to be rezoned because the southern portion was guided for commercial.
Based on conversations with brokers and commercial developers, Community Development Director Kim Lindquist said commercial development in that spot has become increasingly unlikely.
Flint Hills Resources has purchased the right of first refusal on the parcel to the east limiting further development.
“We don’t think these sites are as viable (for commercial) with the lack of future residential development to the east,” Lindquist said.
There was some concern about reducing the amount of commercial land in the city but Rosemount has 940 acres of land designated for commercial property. About 20 percent of that is currently developed.
The land at the intersection of Akron Avenue and County Road 42 is guided for commercial as well as the northern part of the University of Minnesota Outreach, Research and Education (UMore) Park across County Road 42.
The addition of the apartment complex gives the city a housing type that could possibly serve DCTC students.
Lindquist said the apartment use has yet to been identified, so specific plans would eventually require a public hearing.
The single family development is similar to others in the area, such as Greystone and Meadow Ridge. The average lot width is 65 feet, which is less than the standard in R-1 zoning of 80 feet.
“Things are becoming more compact” Lindquist said noting that homeowners tend to use their back and front yard more than their side yards.
Developers said they will likely start in spring 2021 or earlier.
Park amenities
The City Council also approved the architectural contracts for a pair of future park upgrades.
A new trailhead, restroom and concession facility at the Flint Hills Athletic complex is scheduled to be constructed in 2021.
Dan Schultz, Parks and Recreation director, said the city is looking to partner with Dakota County for it to serve as a trailhead for the regional greenway.
The second phase of the UMore Ballfields is on deck as well. The next phase includes two more baseball/softball fields along with a parking lot, scoreboard and field lighting for all four fields.
“Our baseball and softball fields are by far the most used,” Schultz said. “They have a tournament pretty much every weekend.”
