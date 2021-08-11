SKB Environmental hopes to expand into 113 acres
Some neighbors of Rosemount-based SKB Environmental aren’t happy it plans to expand.
The industrial waste landfill at 13425 Courthouse Blvd. in eastern Rosemount would like to expand into 113 acres east of its current operations.
The Rosemount Planning Commission held a public hearing July 13 when it recommended approval, but rescinded its recommendation on Tuesday after hearing concerns from residents.
Following the July meeting, property owners near the expansion site indicated they were not notified of the public hearing.
According to city documents, “after further reviewing the city’s records, it appears only a small percentage of property owners within the required notification area (1,320 feet from the project site) received notification due to a clerical/technical error.”
Residents came to the Rosemount City Council meeting July 20 noting their displeasure with the lack of notification.
“It’s a mistake on our part,” City Administrator Logan Martin said. “We own it. We apologize for it. It’s being addressed internally. … We want to make sure the neighborhood is heard.”
So the city reopened the public hearing Tuesday after notifying nearby residents.
Planning Commission members weren’t opposed to the eventual expansion, but they wanted to see a better plan to minimize the impact to residential neighbors.
Planning Commission Member Brenda Rivera said they were unaware that the notifications didn’t go out at the time. The vote last month was based on their assumption that the neighborhood was OK with the plans.
Planning Commission Member Michael Reed said he would prefer the residents be on board with the project.
SKB’s Ryan O’Gara indicated there’s about 10 years of active life left on the current landfill.
“There’s no rush,” Reed said. “I think there’s time to work on a better plan to resolve some of the current issues.”
Planning Commission Chair Melissa Kenninger said the residents may never be happy with the expansion, but suggested the possibility of adding screening, improving traffic, and minimizing waste and debris from leaving the property.
O’Gara indicated they were flexible.
“We’re not deliberately trying to make someone’s life miserable by directing traffic right in front of someone’s property,” O’Gara said. “If there’s a way we can avoid that, we’re open to consider that.”
Several residents spoke during Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting with questions about stormwater runoff, pollution and groundwater. Some cited that trash and dust often blows off the site.
Residents who live east of Highway 52 felt like they’ve been forgotten.
O’Gara said they pick up garbage around SKB Environmental, but a lot of it, particularly along Highway 55, is typical litter such as fast food wrappers, and not waste materials.
“We do acknowledge that we have had blown litter leave our site and go on to (neighbors’) property and we try to respond as immediately as possible,” O’Gara said. “That is not something they should not have to put up with. It is our responsibility to make sure that’s not a problem.”
As for stormwater runoff and other environmental issues, he said there are several regulations in place.
“There are specific requirements that have to be met to manage stormwater on the site and more specifically leaving the site,” Senior Planner Kyle Klatt said.
Any water that leaves through the landfill goes into a wastewater treatment plant, Klatt said.
“There are several test wells in the vicinity of the SKB site that are monitored ... looking for things that are hazardous,” Klatt said. “This is probably one of the most monitored sites in Rosemount.”
The landfill has a dual liners system, O’Gara said, enabling SKB to correct any issues before water leaves the site.
“It offers a much higher level of protection,” O’Gara said.
Part of the expansion plans include the construction of a new road traveling north and south between Highway 55 and Ehlers Path.
The road can be used by the public and provide access to future development such as a business park or commercial development.
O’Gara said the road should make the area safer for traffic. Trucks entering and exiting the facility will turn on to Highway 55.
Klatt said the Minnesota Department of Transportation is planing a series of safety improvements for Highway 55 that includes adding turn lanes and bypass lanes.
“They would ultimately make the road much more safer than it currently exists,” Klatt said.
O’Gara also discussed other aspects of the businesses such as inspections, safety guidelines, and environmental policies at length during the meeting.
He said one berm has been constructed and seeded, to buffer a nearby residence, and eventually trees will be planted.
The site of the proposed expansions is currently used for agriculture purposes, but its land use guidance is for general industry and a business park.
The issue before the city is rezoning the land for waste management.
Much of the parcel was already approved for a series of recycling buildings on the site.
Most of the land surrounding SKB Environmental is guided for future commercial, business park or industrial.
O’Gara said they purchased the parcels for the expansion about six years ago.
SKB acquired the property in 2000 and it has expanded in 2003, 2008 and 2013 to about 55 million cubic yards.
The new expansion would add about 20 million cubic yards for industrial and demolition waste.
The Rosemount City Council will consider the application at its meeting Aug. 17.
The Planning Commission is an advisory board. The City Council still could approve the plan.
If the expansion is denied, it’s estimated that in approximately 10 years, the site will be full and closed. At that time the landfill will be fitted with a composite cap and planted with grasses as greenspace.
“The real reason for the need for expansion as it currently is we have essentially less than 10 years of life left remaining on the current site,” O’Gara said. “In order for us to sign contracts in the future, we have to know if we have the space. If this expansion is not approved, there will be many people at the company who will no longer have jobs.”
The expansion would add about 15-18 additional years to SKB Environmental, O’Gara said.
Even if it is approved, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Dakota County also need to approve the plans.
