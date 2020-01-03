Mobile home park hopes to add 39 new units
The Rosemount Woods mobile home park is hoping to add 39 new units to its development on the southwest corner of Connemara Trail and Highway 3.
The addition would bring its total number of units to 221.
Several neighbors from the Glenrose of Rosemount development to the south of the park spoke during a public hearing last month.
The Planning Commission voted to delay the decision to its Jan. 21 meeting after nearly two hours of listening and discussion.
Delaying a vote would allow time for a traffic study.
It would also give time for city staff to work with the developer on the adding landscaping, look into setback options and possibility decreasing the number of units.
Planning Commission members shared some of the concerns of the residents, but not all.
Commission Chair Melissa Kenninger said the city’s job is to make sure the development meets the zoning standards such as setbacks, lot size and trees coverage.
Rosemount Community Development Director Kim Lindquist cleared up several misconceptions about the city’s role in the project.
“The city does not own this property and the city didn’t facilitate this project,” Lindquist said. “We didn’t ask them to apply or ask them to expand. They have property owner rights, just like everybody has property owner rights. ... We’re not financially participating. This is just another property owner that has some land who wants to develop similar to Glenrose or Lennar or any other developer.”
City staff found that the proposed expansion complies with zoning standards that were approved in 1981 when the park was built.
The land is currently zoned to support a mobile home park.
Several neighbors spoke at length about potential issues with expanding the park citing concerns about losing the wooded area; an increase to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic; a decrease in property values; and increasing the density of the area.
There was some concern about connecting the mobile home park to 140th Street within the Glenrose neighborhood with a road but that is not in the developer’s plans.
Plans do show the extension of Burgundy Avenue south to provide access to about 16 new homes, but it would stop before going to 140th Street and there would be a storm pond and tree line in between the two neighborhoods.
There is a plan to construct a trail to Erickson Park, but not to connect the neighborhoods, Lindquist said. She also noted that there are existing buildings closer to 140th Street than any of the new proposed mobile homes.
Others questioned the timing of bringing the plan forward considering Glenrose of Rosemount is in near complete, which Lindquist said was likely “happenstance.”
Others dug into the perceived safety issues at the mobile park.
One resident ask if the city “wants an extra 30 houses of extra low income people that will bring possible more crime to your city?”
Lindquist said city staff talked to police, who did not express any particular reservations about the expansion and said police calls are consistent with calls to other neighborhoods of similar size.
“They didn’t necessarily think (the park) was necessarily overly onerous,” Lindquist said.
One shared concern about losing tree coverage and landscaping in the area,
Commission members asked to see more significant buffering between the roads and the neighborhoods and to see if they could keep more trees.
Traffic was another shared concern. Kenninger asked for the developer complete a traffic study of the area noting both 145th Street and Connemara Trail both back up during the morning rush hour.
Lindquist confirmed that traffic in the area is an ongoing and challenging issue, which is going to be an issue no matter what.
Highway 3 is a state highway, she said. There’s been conversation about adding a roundabout at 142nd Street and increasing the number of lanes along Highway 3.
But, they can’t increase the number of lanes through downtown.
“It’s certainly something everyone is aware of,” Lindquist said.
Anthony Nemcek, city planner, noted the city has several commuters coming from Farmington through the city.
Others members of the community questioned the demand of low income housing.
“We do need affordable housing and any kind of house,” Lindquist said “We don’t have a lot of diversity in our housing stock and the (City Council) has indicated to staff they want diversity.”
The Planning Commission will take up the issue again at its January meeting.
