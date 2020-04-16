Neighbors worry about traffic
A potential microbrewery is in the planning stages for rural Rosemount.
The Advisory Planning Commission heard about plans for North 20 Brewery during Tuesday’s meeting.
Rosemount’s David Schmitz requested a permit through the city to construct North 20 Brewery at 12296 Bacardi Ave.
Schmitz said the family has been brewing beer for five years.
Family members Christian and Jordan Schmitz have received brewing and beer steward technology certificates from Dakota County Technical College.
The brewery would be located a mile north of Bonaire Path along Bacardi Avenue just south of the Wiklund Park Preserve and 120th Street near the border with Eagan.
It’s surrounded by rural residences and farms along a gravel road.
The microbrewery would be in a new building on the property designed to look like a rural structure with a barn-style roof and vertical style panels along with other “decorative elements intended to mimic a barn or other agricultural structure,” according to the project narrative shared with the Planning Commission.
It would be accessed through a new driveway just north of the Schmitz residence.
The microbrewery would feature a limited menu with pizza and appetizers along with an outdoor concrete patio.
Schmitz said the concept keeps the land in its most natural state.
“The brewery will benefit a small community such as Rosemount and acts as a social center for neighbors, families and friends,” Schmitz said.
He sees the brewery as family friendly where children and dogs are allowed.
It’s not a place to get drunk like a bar, he said. It’s rather a place to socialize and play games.
He spoke to the Advisory Planning Commission during an online meeting Tuesday to request a conditional use permit, simple plat and variance. It’s a complicated application due to right-of-way issues and zoning variances.
Breweries are allowed in agricultural zones. It’s similar to other commercial enterprises like dog kennels, farm wineries and commercial event centers that are allowed in agricultural zones.
But many neighbors expressed their concerns during a public hearing Tuesday.
The city received petitions from many residents who live along Bacardi Avenue opposing the project “for the reason of reduced quality of life, also, for some, reduced property value.”
A primary concern was an increase in traffic.
A petitions shared with the Planning Commission stated that additional traffic may disturb nearby forest, farm fields, a wildlife sanctuary Wiklund Preserve, lakes, scenic cow pasture, variety of wildlife and birds near Bacardi Avenue.
Bacardi Avenue is a gravel road at that point. Several letters cited that the area has many pedestrians and cyclists, yet no sidewalk.
Many residents didn’t want to increase the number of potentially intoxicated drivers in their neighborhood either.
City staff requested the matter be continued until at least the May 12 Planning Commission meeting in order to better study the amount of traffic the brewery would generate and look at other similar rural brewery developments.
Residents requested the city also study surrounding connector roads, particularly the residential roads near 126th Street. Residents feel like many people will travel through their residential neighborhood near Red Pine Lane in Eagan to get to the brewery.
They were also concerned the brewery would lead to the paving of Bacardi Avenue, which may cost residents with assessments, but Assistant City Engineer Stephanie Smith said paving the road or constructing a sidewalk is not part of the city’s capital improvement plan at this point.
The speed limit along an unmarked gravel road is 50 mph, but the city was already planning to review the speed limit in 2021, Smith said.
The city also received letters in support of the business, saying that it would be a welcome addition to the city.
They were excited about the potential of a local microbrewery and like the low key, quaint atmosphere of the plans.
Others were worried about noise and smell generated from the property. Schmitz said they don’t intend on having live music. He said his experience with other breweries is that the smell is minimal and contained inside the build. There are several breweries throughout the metro included in downtowns and residential neighborhoods.
It would be open from 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 3-11 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday.
One resident was concerned about access for fire services, but City Planner Kyle Klatt said the fire department will review all access for fire protection and to make sure it’s up to code.
Community Development Director Kim Lindquist added there are several other commercial and industrial properties outside Metropolitan Urban Service Area, and the fire department has the ability to service eastern Rosemount.
“We’re confident about the ability to address a fire on a property such as this,” Lindquist said.
Residents were also concerned about stressing the water and sewer system.
Klatt said there are additional permits necessary and they would need to install a well that can serve a facility without negatively impacting neighboring properties.
“We have other larger water users in the areas,” Klatt said. “It’s not uncommon or unexpected there would be this type of use in the area.”
Klatt added there are no zoning conflicts with it begin next to a nature preserve, which was also a concern.
Some of the other issues were policy decisions that are up to the Planning Commission and the City Council to decide.
The discussion lasted nearly three hours, which was likely lengthened due to the nature of the virtual meeting.
Residents were able to call in to ask questions and comment on the decision.
The Planning Commission is scheduled to take up the measure again May 12. The Rosemount City Council would ultimately need to approve the plans.
Lindquist noted this is just the first step in the process for the city.
