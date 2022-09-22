The city of Rosemount and Dakota County have purchased land in northern Rosemount that is slated to become McMenomy Woods. The graphic shows the McMenomy property outlined in black. The area highlighted in green is the Wiklund Preserve. There is parcel between the two McMenomy property that is owned by the Wolfson family that Dakota County also plans to purchase.
It would join with another parcel to create 80-acre open space
Nearly 80 acres in north central Rosemount will be preserved as McMenomy Woods in much the same way that the longtime Carroll’s Woods near Rosemount High School has been one of the city’s open space jewels.
The Rosemount City Council approved during its Sept. 6 meeting using $352,980 from the city’s the Park Improvement account to pay for the fee title for two pieces of property owned by the McMenomy family, while Dakota County is purchasing the property’s conservation easement for $2,715,322 and the greenway easement for $246,848, the city reported in the purchase agreement resolution.
Dan Schultz, Rosemount parks, trails and facility development director, said the property, east of Highway 3 and south of 120th Street, was ranked in the top 10 by Dakota County of available land for protection for its quality natural resources and habitat. It has a wooded acreage with a large pond and several elevation changes.
Schultz said the park will be a real asset to the community and serve the growing population in the area.
There are active housing developments along Akron Avenue to the west and two other large properties nearby owned by the McMenomy family could develop in the future.
“This has a high value to the community in the north section of town,” Schultz said.
“This is a great, great addition to our parks and trails,” Mayor Bill Droste said.
The McMenomy family selling the land include Michael, John, Elizabeth, Dan, Robert, Terry and William.
The city said the property, which has been discussed as a future park site since the 1991 Parks Master Plan, would be a passive green space with several walking trails and a bike trail running east-west along the southern edge with a parking lot and open spaces.
The bike trail would connect to other trails in Lebanon Hills Regional Park to the west, Flint Hills Athletic Complex to the west and into Hastings.
The trail would also run to the east along the north edge of the adjacent Schmitz property, which includes the North 20 Brewing at 12296 Bacardi Ave.
Schultz said the operators of North 20 are glad to hear about the potential trail connections and the possibilities for their business.
The northern and southern McMenomy properties are separated by a nearly 10-acre piece owned by Edina-based Wolfson Commercial Properties, according to Dakota County property records. Dakota County is working with Wolfson to purchase that piece as well to have them all be part of the future green space.
In 2017, the McMenomy family submitted a land protection application to Dakota County, the city said, and the county purchased a conservation easement to preserve its natural resources and a portion for a future greenway trail.
This is the second property in the area that has been preserved as open space. Several years ago the nearly 15-acre Wiklund Property immediately to the west was purchased to be preserved as a no-public-access preserve. It has been restored to its natural prairie and wooded state.
