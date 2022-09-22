rm mcmenomy woods

The city of Rosemount and Dakota County have purchased land in northern Rosemount that is slated to become McMenomy Woods. The graphic shows the McMenomy property outlined in black. The area highlighted in green is the Wiklund Preserve. There is parcel between the two McMenomy property that is owned by the Wolfson family that Dakota County also plans to purchase. 

It would join with another parcel to create 80-acre open space

Nearly 80 acres in north central Rosemount will be preserved as McMenomy Woods in much the same way that the longtime Carroll’s Woods near Rosemount High School has been one of the city’s open space jewels.

