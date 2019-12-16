Joseph Paul Czeck, 34, of Hastings pleaded guilty Dec. 5 to two counts of criminal vehicular homicide (causes collision and leaves the scene) in connection with a July 9, 2018, fatal crash, which killed Karen Christiansen, 67, and Jena Christiansen, 32, both of Shoreview, according to Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom.
According to the criminal complaint, the Rosemount Police Department determined a 1,100-pound boulder dislodged from the back of a commercial vehicle traveling south on Rich Valley Road at approximately 4:40 p.m. July 9, 2018, south of 125th Street.
The boulder hit a 2002 Toyota Avalon traveling northbound causing significant trauma to its passengers who were pronounced dead at the scene.
It was determined after the truck crossed over the railroad tracks, an unsecured boulder flew out of the back of the truck and bounced into the northbound lane crashing through the windshield of the oncoming car
Czeck pulled over and parked twice for a few minutes after traveling about a mile, but then continued without turning around. Law enforcement did not receive any notification about the crash from the driver.
Investigators located a contractor who said he loaded a large boulder on a truck owned by Czeck about an hour and a half before the crash.
The contractor said Czeck was going to come back later that day to pick up a few more, but never returned.
Judge Arlene Perkkio ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set the sentencing date for Jan. 17.
“We are pleased this individual has taken responsibility for this tragic crime, which claimed two lives in our community.” Backstrom said.
He extended his sympathies to the family and friends of Karen and Jena Christiansen.
Backstrom thanked the Rosemount Police Department for its investigation.
Backstrom also extended his appreciation to the Inver Grove Heights Police Department, the Inver Grove Heights Fire Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, and the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.
