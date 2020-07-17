Chalking event scheduled for July 25
People passing through Rosemount during the morning of July 25 can expect to see dozens of people coloring sidewalks with chalk.
The artists hope people spend a few minutes thinking about their message.
Rosemount resident Michele Elin organized “Chalking for Justice” scheduled for 8:45 a.m. to noon July 25.
They’re inviting families, friends, church groups, school officials and anyone with a positive message to spend the morning coloring sidewalks in solidarity along 145th Street or Robert Trail.
They are chalking public sidewalks only. They are asking participants not to chalk in the streets and to avoid interrupting traffic.
Elin said she’s been working with the Rosemount Police Department and city officials to discuss safety and has invited them to participate.
“The city and its officials have been incredibly supportive,” Elin said. “They support my First Amendment rights. I just need to stick to public sidewalks.”
She did wash away some of one drawing after she found out it crossed onto private property.
“I want to keep this activity pure,” she said. “I have no desire to break the law.”
They also ask participants to adhere to social distancing standards and wear masks when around others.
Elin helped organize the event to show people care about curbing racism, and there are many people willing to listen to those affected.
Elin has been chalking constantly for the past two months in Rosemount. She said it was born through processing the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody on May 25.
“The first time I did it, it was purely selfish,” she said. “I was preoccupying myself, but focusing myself, processing.”
She was inspired by original artwork of a Brazilian artist Rogerio Pedro she came across on social media. She picked a busy intersection in downtown Rosemount and started drawing.
She said the chalking “has transformed into commitment to keep some visibility to racial inequity in this mostly white suburb; to provoke conversation.”
“I didn’t want people to think they are removed from what is happening,” she said. “I wanted to remind them. I don’t want them to escape.”
Residents took notice.
The City of Rosemount Facebook page highlighted a pair of the chalk drawings June 3. Many residents passing by stopped to chat. People posted pictures on social media prompting discussion.
Although rain often washes them away, she said she was encouraged to continue.
“I know it’s just chalk and that makes it all the more interesting; that such a small thing has created such a reaction,” she said.
It hasn’t always been a positive experience.
She heard racist screams from people in passing vehicles.
“I ignored them. I was shocked that grown adults in a country with our First Amendment would be so provoked by a simple sidewalk chalk,” she said.
She kept on drawing, spending four to eight hours at a time refreshing the drawings after rain and creating new artwork.
The negative comments continued.
“Not only did they scream from their vehicles; they also walked up to me screaming,” she said. “And I responded. I will not be silent in the face of hate.
“Someone screamed, ‘No one cares,’ and I was told that no one in Rosemount wants to see this stuff. That’s when I thought, people absolutely care.”
Each interaction has been unpredictable leaving her a bit wary.
But she recognizes that she only is exposed to the hate when she’s on the sidewalk chalking, and she has luxury of choosing when to engage.
“I can’t imagine what it’s like to have a lifetime of this experience,” Elin said.
She said 90 percent of the interactions have been positive.
“Some sit down and pass the time with me,” Elin said. “I get to learn about them. I recognized the families on their nightly bike ride. I’ve made friends with the teenager that walks to (Dairy Queen) to work... (People have) told me stories of taking their kids to the chalks and talking about what is happening in the world and racism.”
It occurred to her that an event would show the entire community the comment “no one cares” is incorrect.
“My experience is nothing in comparison to what it must be like to be a BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color) in America and they should not spend one moment of their time with me telling my story,” she said. “The point of this story is to urge white to find ways to make what BIPOC people are saying real to you in whatever modality resonates with you.”
Elin isn’t going to stop listening and learning once the event is over.
“I am white person,” she said. “I live with white privilege. I have been lazy on this topic because I could be. Now, I’m trying my hardest to learn, show up, and remember. What those things mean changes with each step of the journey. I’m going to keep traveling this path.”
More information about the event is available at www.facebook.com/events/661677537752800.
