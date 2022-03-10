Steve Olsen helped elevate program to lofty heights
Steve Olsen, the longtime band director at Rosemount High School, will receive the school’s 2021 Hall of Fame Legacy Award during a special concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, in the RHS Performing Arts Center.
Olsen, who retired after a 37-year public school band directing career in 2018, taught music and directed bands at RHS from 1981-83 and 1998-2014.
It was his second stint at the school that cemented his Legacy.
He was the only RHS band director when he was hired in 1998 after Eastview High School opened and took away a large portion of RHS’s attendance area.
Olsen said in a 2018 Dakota County Tribune story that it seemed like a new beginning, and the community embraced the band program.
With the addition of Leon Sieve in 2002, the two went on to build a marching band dynasty.
During Olsen’s time, the marching band won nine consecutive state championships and was a 10-time super regional finalist at the Bands of America/Music for All championships.
“Marching band is so highly visible that a lot of kids got really excited about it,” Olsen said in 2018. “We took that excitement and built the whole band program.”
Band program enrollment accelerated in those years to make it the largest in the state with over 300 students. That’s provided strength in numbers and a diverse range of instrumental music opportunities in concert, jazz, marching and symphonic bands.
Sieve said that Olsen’s best attributes are his passion and his drive and his energy.
“He’s highly caffeinated,” Sieve said in 2018. “He’s ready to go. He’s on all of the time. He’s amazing to watch. … He’s a magical teacher. He makes music come alive for kids.”
The RHS Performing Arts Department bestowed the award in recognition of Olsen’s contributions to the school. His leadership and service as a musician and educator were influential in the growth and success of our concert and marching band program, they said.
Olsen said that such success and individual awards are the result of team effort from colleagues, students, parents, and the community.
In addition to the Legacy Award, Olsen has received the 2005 Impact Award for Distinguished Teaching from the University of Minnesota, was inducted into Phi Beta Mu (International Honorary Fraternity of Band Directors) in 2006 and the Youth in Music Marching Arts Hall of Fame in 2016 and was named the 2017 Schmitt Music Educator of the Year.
After leaving RHS in 2014, Olsen found that his desire for teaching music continued to burn as a fifth-grade band director at Shannon Park and East Lake elementary schools.
He said when he retired in 2018 that he enjoyed seeing the spark for learning music in young people.
“When I look at a kid’s eyes when they hear a sound come out of their instrument, I can see for many of them this is going to be a lifelong passion,” Olsen said.
Olsen, a trumpet performance and music education graduate of Concordia College with a master’s from the University of Minnesota, was also band director at Eden Prairie High School for 12 years and at Rosemount Middle School from 1984-85.
On Sunday, he will share the stage with one of his longtime colleagues, RMS band director John Zschunke, who will be directing his final show for the Rosemount Community Band, which is performing along with the RHS Wind Ensemble.
Olsen has played trumpet in the community band since its inception in 2011 when Zschunke started directing it.
There are bound to be plenty of hugs on Sunday night and maybe a few tears, as a reception will be held in the commons after the concert.
And the music will go on.
Olsen will continue to play with the band, and he’s also a member of the Genesis Jazz Orchestra. It’s an ensemble that has performed in Rosemount and throughout the Twin Cities playing upbeat jazz standards and new creations.
He’s also been serving as a mentor to new band directors and is an adjudicator/clinician for instrument music contests and festivals.
Olsen has also been spending more time with family in retirement. Olsen’s wife is a retired District 196 and Farmington band director. They live in Apple Valley and are the parents of three children and five grandchildren.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
