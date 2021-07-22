Photos by Andy Rogers

Dozens of kids raced along Burma Ave., Wednesday evening during the Big Wheel and Scooter Races. The event was part of the Rosemount Leprechaun Days.

To see a list of events, visit https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_thisweek/free/rosemount-leprechaun-days-schedule-of-events-2021/article_0064f4e8-e171-11eb-8b25-53e0738c8eaa.html

Tags

Load comments