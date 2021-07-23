Photos by Andy Rogers

Dozens of kids spent the morning fishing during the Youth Fishing Derby Thursday morning in Schwarz Pond Park. It was open to youth 13 years of age and under. Awards for the largest fish were given in each age group.

For a list of events, visit https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_thisweek/free/rosemount-leprechaun-days-schedule-of-events-2021/article_0064f4e8-e171-11eb-8b25-53e0738c8eaa.html

