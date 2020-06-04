Incumbents Rosemount City Council members Heidi Freske and Jeff Weisensel have both filed for re-election through the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office.
Freske was first elected in 2016.
Weisensel has been on the Rosemount City Council since 2008.
The are the only two candidates to file.
