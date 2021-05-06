New venue Hope Fieldhouse has extra room
The Rosemount Home & Business Expo is back.
After canceling last year’s event, this year’s experience is scheduled for 9 a.m. 3 p.m. May 8 at Hope Fieldhouse, 2645 145th St. W.
“It’s going to look pretty similar to previous years,” City Administrator Logan Martin said.
The expo will feature about 75 vendors, including local businesses specializing in roofs, siding, patios and decks.
“We can help encourage residents to reinvest in the housing stock here,” Martin said. “That’s a big part of it.”
There’s another side of the expo that includes dentists, chiropractors and insurance agents, as well as corporations such as Costco and Home Depot.
Representatives from the University of Minnesota will give a demonstration about maintaining and watering turf grass, Martin said.
There will be food trucks in the parking lot and activities for younger attendees including a free caricature portrait and balloon artists.
“Although, there’s no face painting this year,” Martin said. “We didn’t think that would be the right thing to do.”
As expected, there will be some adjustments.
For one, it’s at a new location – Hope Fieldhouse.
Hope Fieldhouse has about 24,000-square-feet of space to help spread out vendors and residents more than they could have at its previous location at the Rosemount Community Center.
“It gives people a chance to see their new facility,” Martin said. “It’s less than a year old. It has a higher capacity. We can guard against any capacity limits in place.”
The space allows for larger booths and wider aisles.
While planning for 2021, aside from the many unknowns with the pandemic, one of the biggest challenges was trying to settle on a date.
Typically the expo happens in March during a time when people are thinking about summer home improvement projects.
“We were worried it’s going to get too nice out,” Martin said. “It’s not always great weather in March so this gives people something to do. We just kept booting it back to make sure we could have it. We wanted to make sure we could do it smart and safely. There’s still plenty of time to get those summer projects on the books.”
For more information, visit ci.rosemount.mn.us.
