Mayor highlights flurry of activity in Rosemount
For much of the 2000s, the city of Rosemount has focused on downtown redevelopment and steady new housing growth.
But in the past year, businesses and home builders have been turning the city into a hub of activity.
Mayor Bill Droste highlighted the most prominent headline makers among the batch of new projects that brought Rosemount regional, statewide and even national attention during his State of the City on April 22 at the Community Center.
Among those efforts are the public-private partnership with Life Time to build a new recreation facility near the intersection of Akron Avenue and County Road 42, the up to 2,000-unit Amber Fields housing community, and multi-national companies FedEx and The Home Depot bringing major outposts to town.
The City Council approved a letter of intent in April with Life Time that aims to lead to the 2023 construction of a 107,000-square-foot recreation center that could be open in early 2024 at the northeast corner of County Road 42 and Akron Avenue.
“For many years, we’ve been working with the community, talking to residents, business owners, athletic groups and other stakeholders, about the needs and wants for recreational facilities in Rosemount. And let me tell you, that list is long,” Droste said. “And while this plan won’t achieve all of the wants on that list, it does address many of things that our community members have been asking for.”
Among the features slated for the Life Time are indoor and outdoor swimming pools, pickleball courts, exercise equipment, spa, and cafe.
Droste said there won’t be initiation fees for Rosemount residents, along with other discounts.
He said another huge benefit of Life Time’s arrival will be its ability to attract retailers to neighboring commercial lots.
“More retail is a want we’ve been hearing consistently from residents for a long time,” Droste said.
The city has been successful in incentivizing new dining establishments to come to town in recent years in an effort to keep Rosemount residents spending restaurant dollars local. Now the attention turns to adding retail and head of household jobs to keep residents’ earning and spending money in town.
Plans are in the works to add such jobs with the construction of a 548,000-square-foot FedEx Depot at County Road 42 and Highway 52 and a 417,600-square-foot The Home Depot distribution center southwest of Highway 3 and County Road 42.
Droste said more businesses are inquiring about locating in Rosemount, and further development will go a long way to broadening the tax base that has been expanded more in recent years by housing development.
Still, the new housing starts won’t be letting up anytime soon.
He said there are 400 housing lots approved on the north side of County Road 42 near Akron Avenue, and Maplewood Development has purchased 435 acres from the University of Minnesota to develop the first phase of Amber Fields at UMore.
“This is a historic development that will impact the future of Rosemount for years to come,” Droste said.
These developments are on top of the 340 units that were added in 2021. The city also experienced a 10% increase in housing valuations, breaking $100 million for the first time, Droste said.
He said the new housing is helping continue the goal of adding a nice variety of life-cycle housing options and will add to the city’s population which went over the 25,000 mark in the August 2020 Census. The Met Council estimates Rosemount will have 38,000 residents by the year 2040, Droste said.
The 2020 Census also found that Rosemount’s median age is 36, which is slightly under the national median by a couple of years; 43% of households have children living at home; and around 11% are aged 65 or more, slightly under the national median.
It also found that there was a 6% increase in residents who identify as non-white for 21% of the total population. Rosemount had 8% diversity 20 years ago.
“We welcome this change,” Droste said. “Just as our national demographics are reflecting, we anticipate this trend will continue, adding to the unique blend of Rosemount students, business owners, coaches, volunteers, service providers, neighbors and leaders of tomorrow.”
Another change noted was the percentage of those who work from home increase from 5 to 11%.
“This type of trend has implications for city planning, traffic networks, and the importance of broadband connectivity,” Droste said.
City services
New housing and commercial development brings with it increased demands on city government to provide more services to the community.
A large portion of the city budget goes toward providing police and public works services.
In an effort to help those departments run more efficiently and effectively, the city has hired a construction manager to plan for new police and public works campus.
Droste said police calls for service increased to 17,000 last year.
“While general domestic and disturbance calls have seen a mild increase, calls for mental health assistance have doubled,” he said. “The need for expanded and modern facilities to house our growing staff is here.”
Droste said land has been acquired for the campus with a no-cost through land-swap with the National Guard and Flint Hills Resources.
A 2018 study detailed the addition of an approximately 48,000-square-foot police building and a 70,000-square-foot public works building would be needed to meet the current and future demands for the departments.
The police and public works campus is estimated to cost $30 million.
“As our community grows, so do the demands on those city services,” Droste said. “It is time for us to invest in Rosemount’s future. And we are ready to move forward responsibly and strategically to meet the needs of our residents and businesses.
“Last year I talked about being bold as we look into the future. That time is now. The work that has been done, the partnerships that have been formed, the ground that has been laid, it’s finally coming together in a very visible and very exciting way.”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.