Plans include apartment complex, 151 housing units
Another housing development could open up soon in eastern Rosemount.
Last week the Rosemount Advisory Planning Commission approved the rezoning needed for Emerald Isle, a 151-unit, single-family development along with a 150-unit apartment complex within about 70 acres of land in eastern Rosemount.
The development would be south of the Greystone development, east of the Lennar townhome development, and north of County Road 42.
The lot sizes in the single family portion are similar to Greystone and Meadow Ridge developments.
The multi-family homes would be built on the northern 60 acres and accessed through a future connection to Connemara Trail. Additional access would be provided through Addison Avenue.
The apartment complex is proposed for the southern 10 acres across County Road 42 from Dakota County Technical College.
The land is currently used for agriculture purposes.
The site needed a zoning change because the southern portion of the land where the apartment complex would be place was guided for commercial purposes.
There’s always some concern with losing any commercial zoning, City Planner Anthony Nemcek said, but this particular parcel has challenges.
Based on conversations with brokers, Nemcek said one big reason is that Flint Hills Refinery owns much of the land east of the parcel.
“The chances of this area east of the subject parcel being developed is very unlikely,” Nemcek said.
The parcels closer to the intersection at Akron Avenue and County Road 42 is more attractive for potential commercial properties especially once a traffic light is installed in 2021.
Adding rooftops may “tip the scales and may bring us that development at Akron and 42 that we really want to happen,” he said.
The land south of County Road 42 in the northern part of the University of Minnesota Outreach, Research and Education (UMore) Park is also zoned commercial.
After hearing the reasoning, Planning Commission Chair Melissa Kenninger said this was a good use of the property.
She said she wasn’t a huge fan of the commercial zone going away until she saw how much commercial property is available.
Nemcek said the city has about 934 acres of land designated for commercial and 139 acres have been developed, mostly in west of Highway 3. There are also several parcels nearby that are zoned for commercial.
Kenninger noted they city should avoid having low density residential along County Road 42, so an apartment complex would make sense.
Kenninger asked to add a condition that the new residents in the single-family development be made aware that the land adjacent to them is zoned for high density residential.
The approval was just the first phase of the process. A full review and public hearing will come before the Planning Commission and the Rosemount City Council will need to approve it before construction begins.
New medical building
The Planning Commission also approved plans from Davis Healthcare Real Estate, which would like to construct a 12,650-square-foot medical office building at 15265 Carrousel Way.
The land is currently vacant south of County Road 42 between Highway 3 and Chippendale Avenue near Marcus Theatre and Chroust Family Dentistry.
The proposed building would be home to Lorenz Clinic of Family Psychology. It would serve children, adults, families and groups.
It has not been determined what entities would use the remaining space.
