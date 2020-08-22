3-on-3 basketball tournament Sept. 26
After years of planning, Hope Fieldhouse is planing to open its doors Sept. 1.
It’s been a long road for the nonprofit fitness center, community center and gym space located at 2645 145th St. W. in Rosemount.
Ground broke on the 42,000-square-foot facility last year next to the Community of Hope Church (now Hosanna Church Rosemount) with plans to be a home for hardwood court activities for adaptive athletes and youth as well as a space for the community to gather and exercise.
Not everything has gone to plan considering the COVID-19 pandemic, but membership registration is open and construction is nearing the end.
The hardwood installation on its four courts is scheduled to be finished Oct. 1, but Hope Fieldhouse’s fitness center, walking track and other amenities will be open sooner.
“We’ve been holding open houses twice a week,” executive director Dan Corley said. “A lot of people are coming through. It’s been fun lately. Membership sales are going well and once winter hits, they’ll continue to increase.”
Memberships give people access to the fitness center with cardio and strength machines as well as free weights, stretching and bodyweight exercise areas. Members also have access to the walking track, locker rooms and open gym once they are finished.
“It’s more than a membership to a regular fitness center,” Corley said. “The membership offsets the cost for the kids that are in need right now who will use the facility.”
Corley also noted that he believes that the walking track is one of, if not the largest in the metro area.
“Seven times around is a mile,” Corley said. “It’s cool not only for Rosemount, but for all of Dakota County to have that in the vicinity.”
The COVID-19 pandemic certainly slowed construction, Corley said.
“We’re opening later than expected,” he said. “They’ve had to have limited crews on site, and the plant shut down for some of the equipment, which delayed everything.”
Once the hardwood floor is installed, all programming involving basketball, volleyball and pickleball will begin. More programming will be announced soon.
Hope Fieldhouse will also be home to Crossfit 5885 and Hammerhead Volleyball, he said.
Hope Fieldhouse will host Hoops4Hope, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament fundraiser Sept. 26.
The event includes food, games and giveaways. The tournament has brackets for adults and youth.
“It was such a great experience last year we’re going to do it again,” Corley said. “Our parking lot will be fully complete by the end of September, so we’ll have plenty of space to spread out.”
More information is available at hopefieldhouse.org.
