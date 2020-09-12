Too risky to invite thousands to Central Park
Planning for the 2020 Haunted Woods Trail approached a crossroads recently in Rosemount.
Organizers determined it’s a little too spooky this year with the COVID-19 virus going around to celebrate Halloween with thousands of people in Central Park.
“It’s just not worth it,” said Mike Bouchard, co-chair of the Rosemount Halloween Committee. “We don’t want this to be the event that brings in another outbreak in Minnesota. Everyone in the committee, we tried to come up with other options, but in the end, I wish we could, it just wasn’t going to happen. It’s just not safe.”
It would be impossible to have the event and practice social distancing properly per state guidelines, according to the Rosemount Halloween Committee.
Outdoor event capacity is capped at 250 persons as long as social distancing can be maintained. Last year 3,500 people participated in the event.
Participants waited in lines that wound through several parking lots in downtown in advance of the event starting.
The event features several area businesses, organizations and nonprofits handing out candy and prizes as costumed young people and their families march through Central Park.
Vendors were pulling out almost two months in advance, Bouchard said.
Bouchard said with basically nothing else happening this year, pent up demand “could bring 5,000-6,000 people.”
Bouchard said they didn’t have funding for extra fencing, traffic management, pedestrian management, masks or hand sanitizing stations.
The committee considered a drive-thru event or a parade.
Anything would have been an overwhelming undertaking for the committee of volunteers.
The Halloween Committee has about 15-20 volunteers and several are considered members of the vulnerable population.
“We just don’t have the staff for this,” Bouchard said. “To have everyone socially distance, to make sure they’re standing six feet apart, we just didn’t have the people for that.”
The event features about 100 Halloween blow up figures, and even more carved pumpkins.
Haunted Woods Trail is on the calendar for Oct. 30, 2021, but there’s no guarantee what it will look like.
“There’s going to be some changes to make sure this is better and more manageable for us,” Bouchard said. “It’s just that we don’t have a lot of volunteers and a lot of them are older. There’s just a few of us that do the main stuff. We’d like to get some younger people involved and take this over.”
He is hopeful but isn’t going to look too far ahead.
“Everyone hopes this will be over soon, but they said back in April that the second wave was going to happen mid October, right before this was supposed to happen,” Bouchard said. “Next year it could be even worse for all we know.”
Haunted Woods Trail has been on a path of uncertainty before.
It started in 1982 as an event in Carroll’s Woods by Rosemount High School, but a blizzard on Halloween in 1991 deflated much of the festive spirit for nearly 10 years.
“Snow was falling as it was going on,” Bouchard said. “There was 41 inches of snow on all of the decorations. It took a month to dig everything out.”
Organizers saved what they could. All that’s left now is the cemetery and pirate ship scenes.
But Haunted Woods came back stronger than ever.
In 2001, a group of volunteers picked it back up. It went from 300 people in attendance to almost 1,000 in 2002.
“It has continued one way or the other over the years,” Bouchard said. “Hopefully next year, if things are better, we can still get a quality program.”
One tradition that isn’t canceled is the collection of non-perishable food for 360 Communities. Last year Haunted Woods Trail donated nearly 900 pounds.
Visit 360communities.org to schedule a donation.
