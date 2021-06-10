What was your most memorable experience during your time at Rosemount High School?
Basketball is my most unforgettable experience; it wasn’t just making it to the state tournament my senior year, but all of the new friends and bonds I made with my teammates; they will always be a big part of my life.
What advice would you give to younger students?
Always be true to yourself and never let someone tell you that you can’t do something. Anything is possible if you set your mind to it! Believe in yourself.
What are your plans after graduation?
After graduation, I plan to attend the University of Massachusetts Lowell and play basketball. I’m planning on majoring in nursing. Go Riverhawks!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.