Ivory Finley

Ivory Finley

What was your most memorable experience during your time at Rosemount High School?

Basketball is my most unforgettable experience; it wasn’t just making it to the state tournament my senior year, but all of the new friends and bonds I made with my teammates; they will always be a big part of my life.

What advice would you give to younger students?

Always be true to yourself and never let someone tell you that you can’t do something. Anything is possible if you set your mind to it! Believe in yourself.

What are your plans after graduation?

After graduation, I plan to attend the University of Massachusetts Lowell and play basketball. I’m planning on majoring in nursing. Go Riverhawks!

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments