When Carson Thomas and his family moved from California to Minnesota in August last year, Thomas didn’t think he’d be returning to the field of law enforcement after he took a position as assistant professor in the Criminal Justice Department at Crown College in St. Bonifacius.
But his thinking changed in January when he started to research area police departments and their open positions.
He applied the role of chief deputy after the retirement of Cmdr. John Winters and had his first day in the position was May 9.
Thomas has a varied background with a bachelor of arts degree in youth ministry and a minor in theology from Trinity International University in Illinois, a master of science degree in the Disciple of Justice Studies from San Jose State University, and teaching in middle and high schools for four years before entering the law enforcement field in 2004.
He’s been a patrol officer, student resource officer, SWAT team member and leader, special operations and detective bureau supervisor, lead press and informational officer, liaison to county and district courts, critical incident team member, de-escalation and use of force trainer, administration sergeant, and Living above the Influence advocate focusing on minority youth.
Thomas took some time out recently to answer some questions from the newspaper about his new role.
Why were you interested in applying for the chief deputy position in Rosemount?
Over the course of my life, I have purposely looked for opportunities to serve others and build relationships based on my values and faith. The journey has provided me a variety of vocations and opportunities to fulfill my passion, these include the schools both at the primary level as well as the collegiate level. Roles within a faith-based organization as the lead student ministries director, times of volunteer service and partnerships, but most of my work and life experience has been in the field of public safety. In the last two decades, I have had the blessing and honor to serve at two amazing police departments in California. The city of Newark and the city of Morgan Hill have provided me a foundation which has brought me to the place I am today. Each of these milestones in my life, created a clear picture of the kind of city and police department I would want to serve with if I ever got into law enforcement again.
We arrived in Minnesota in August 2021. I believed at the time I had left my law enforcement career back in California and now was beginning a new chapter teaching at Crown College as an assistant professor in the Criminal Justice Department. I never really thought too much about cities or counties which I could potentially work at in the field of public safety. It was not until January 2022 where I realized my passion for service, community and the members of law enforcement was not over, that I really started looking for the right place to apply. Having a position at Crown College provided me time to conduct research, visit local agencies and talk with individuals both at the police departments but also with local community members. As I narrowed down the agencies which I believed fit my skill set and reviewed the mission statements, core values and overall direction, it became clear to me that I was really looking at very few agencies. The more I spent time with the members of the Rosemount Police Department and spoke with Chief Dahlstrom concerning his vision and leadership style, the choice to apply for the position became easy. The city of Rosemount and the Rosemount Police Department were a place I could serve, lead and invite my family to be a part of.
How did you feel when you found out that you had been selected for the position?
I remember sitting at my kitchen table and hearing my phone ring and seeing the call was coming from the chief. I remember thinking, should I answer it or let it go to voicemail? I knew it was either going to be great news or news stating I was not moving on in the process. Fortunately, I decided to answer the phone. The chief was initially quiet, which made me super nervous because I was expecting bad news, but I can still remember him asking me if I was willing to move forward in the process and the city and the Police Department was excited to have me as the finalist for the position. I believe I stayed calm and was grateful but once I hung up, I let out a big shout for joy. I was and am very honored to have been selected.
In what ways has your career prepared you for the position?
The time I have spent in all my vocations both in law enforcement and in the private sector has been part of my preparation for the position of deputy chief. In each of my roles, I have been a leader, a listener, a servant, an advocate, a mentor, a friend, a supervisor, and a cheerleader. Over the two decades I spent in law enforcement in California, each of my roles created a foundation of experience which has provided me a toolbox of knowledge to fulfill my duties with the Rosemount Police Department.
What personal assets do you bring that can enhance the department?
The journey of being adopted from an orphanage in Korea at six months old, to a loving and caring family in California established a gratefulness and humbleness which I believe has been at the core of my being and how I approach life. Life is a gift and the people who come into your life are gifts and should be treated as such. I am deeply passionate about my faith and my family. My wife and I have been married for almost 23 years and we have three wonderful children ages 19, 17 and 12. Our youngest daughter was adopted from Korea from the same agency I was 47 years ago! My personal core characteristics and values, the areas in my life which I embrace the most, revolve around faith, love, respect, honor, integrity, equity, and servanthood. I am confident if I can bring these assets to the Rosemount Police Department and the greater community, it will make an impact.
What are your short-term priorities?
The term “Listen and Relationships” comes to my mind when I think of my short-term priorities. As the new deputy chief, I am focused and deliberate in creating time and space to meet with every individual, both sworn and non-sworn, in the department. My number one goal is to listen and build relationships based on hearing and seeing the entire person, not just the person who comes to work. In doing this, I will have an opportunity to listen to their passions, their loves, dislikes, goals both within the job and outside the job. More importantly, I will be able to hear about their families, their loved ones, how they can be encouraged and the best ways I can support them.
I do have areas at the department concerning operational short-term priorities which I am focused on, but if I miss out on the human side those operational priorities won’t really matter because I will have missed the great asset of the Rosemount Police Department.
Law enforcement methods and funding have commanded a lot of attention in the past two years. How can you as a leader in the department address these issues with the community?
As a leader both at the department but also within the community, I must be knowledgeable of both police methods and funding and how these issues affect our city, the state, and the nation. I realize to understand the issues, I must understand how and why law enforcement has gone through difficult times over the past two years and only through accountability and conversations can the profession make the necessary changes to move forward and continue to build the trust and confidence of those we swore to protect and serve. Practical ways this will take place is through meeting with community members, businesses and council. I also believe social media and other venues to show transparency will assist in addressing issues with our community. I plan on creating a method to provide an opportunity to listen to concerns from all areas of the community and bring back stories and data to the police department so we can work in partnership to develop strategies and methods to meet those needs.
Why did your family decide to move in Minnesota in 2021? How do you feel about the move now that you have been here for a year?
I have been asked this question a lot!
Growing up, as long as I can remember our one vacation each summer was to Minnesota to visit family. My mother is originally from Redwood Falls and I have a ton of cousins, aunts, uncles and relatives who live across the state. The decision to move to Minnesota was not a difficult one, the difficult question was when. In 2020 my wife and I began to think about what it would be like to move out of Santa Clara County where the population is about 2.1 million people. The more we dreamed about this, the more we started to make it a possibility and then finally a priority. During the process we also made the decision to have my mother and father move with us so my mom could be closer to her sisters and extended family. My son is also a hockey player, so it was not hard to convince him to move to the hockey mecca of the United States.
We love it here even though the below zero temperatures. I asked my daughter the other day if she was excited for summer and she told me “No” she missed the snow. I told her we should probably keep that to ourselves.
Anything else?
I have been truly blessed and am overly excited and joyful to be a part of the City of Rosemount and the Rosemount Police Department.
