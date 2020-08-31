Rosemount resident invites food trucks to his driveway
Summer is supposed to be fun.
It’s a time when people like to get together and treat themselves to some tasty food.
While those opportunities are limited in 2020, Rosemount resident Corey Mathisen thought to invite some of that fun to his driveway.
“We thought it’s something fun for the neighbors to do and we could to help out food trucks,” Mathisen said. “With all the festivals canceled a lot of the trucks are hurting. They’ve taken to doing stuff like this.”
Since June food trucks have parked in front of Mathisen’s driveway at 14901 Crandall Ave. W. about twice a week.
He heard of other similar situations where neighborhoods in the south metro invite food trucks for a night.
“It’s been a great chance to build the community and visit with neighbors,” Mathisen said. “Some sit and have a picnic. As neighbors come, they would bring their chairs and sit down. It was a long spring for a lot of people.”
The food trucks appreciate the opportunity. Most of them have asked to come back, Mathisen said.
“Some people are such loyal followers of certain trucks, we heard someone came from an hour away for a specific truck,” Mathisen said.
Little Blue Food Truck serving food from The Blue Barn, which is a Minnesota State Fair favorite, was a hit earlier this month.
At first, about 50 people would show up, but he said hundreds will come now. About 1,500 people clicked “interested” in Tuesday night’s event on Facebook for the Waffle Bar.
Vehicles will fill his neighborhood for a few hours Tuesday and Friday evenings. People are encouraged to line up six-feet away and wear a mask while waiting in his driveway.
Mathisen said he makes every effort not to disrupt traffic.
He hasn’t heard of any complaints from neighbors. They seem to appreciate the tasty treats.
At one point, when two popular trucks were scheduled, Mathisen got a block party permit and blocked off the streets.
Mathisen has also seized the opportunity to do some good for the community.
He started taking donations for a variety of causes during food truck nights. They’ve raised almost $2,000 for groups like the Rosemount Family Resource Center, The Drawer, and the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
They’ve also held food drives and collected school supplies.
The food truck schedule and fundraiser can be found by searching for “Food Truck Friends Crandall Ave” on Facebook.
Upcoming events include Soul Lao on Sept. 1, The Purple People Feeder on Sept. 4, Butcher Salt on Sept. 8, and Pharaoh’s Gyros/Kona Ice on Sept. 11.
They have something planned for every Tuesday and Friday until October. Mathisen said they’re considering adding a Sunday to the schedule around Minnesota Viking football games. SKOL Food is scheduled for Sept. 13 for the season opener.
While food trucks are scheduled until Oct. 6, Mathisen said they may continue through the winter intermittently. And even if festivals are back in 2021, Mathisen said the neighborhood food truck experience should continue into summer.
