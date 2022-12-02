An 8-acre property northwest of County Road 42 and Akron Avenue received approvals from Rosemount City Council during its Nov. 15 meeting to clear the way for construction of a 212-unit apartment building.
8 acres northwest of County Road 42 and Akron will have 212 units
An 8-acre property northwest of County Road 42 and Akron Avenue received approvals from the Rosemount City Council on a 2-1 vote during its Nov. 15 meeting to clear the way for the construction of a 212-unit market rate apartment building.
Neighbors to the east of the property explained concerns about the project during the Oct. 25 Planning Commission meeting based on traffic, public safety, potential over capacity of public schools, and security onsite. Neighboring residents also opposed the land use change from commercial to high density residential, which was approved by the council in August.
During the land use change approval, officials from land owner Akron 42 LLC said the site was zoned for commercial uses in 2007, but there was a lack of commercial interest for the site.
They said due to the proposed apartment building plan, there was renewed interest from commercial users in the larger southern portion along County Road 42.
Council Member Heidi Freske said she agreed with resident concerns about the land use switch and voted against the rezoning and final plat.
She said the proposal was difficult for her since she did not oppose the building plan from Roers Company and recognized the need for apartments in Rosemount.
Freske said if she were a resident in the residential neighborhood to the west and the land had its use changed from commercial to residential, she would be upset.
“I have to side with the residents on this one,” she said.
Mayor Bill Droste and Council Member Paul Essler approved the motions. Council Member Jeff Weisensel was unable to attend the meeting. During the Planning Commission review process, the total number of units was dropped from 225 to 212, and the east portion of the building was reduced from four to three stories.
The building will contain a mix of studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom units. There would be about 150 stalls in the underground parking area.
The site would include a pickleball court, dog run area and pool and patio area. The pool and patio area will have additional landscaping to screen it from the surrounding uses.
The updated landscape plan shows 119 trees throughout the site, which exceeds the city code requirements.
A new street would be constructed south of the apartment building to connect Abbeyfield and Akron avenues.
A traffic study determined that during the morning and evening peak hour would generate 78 and 83 trips, respectively. The development is projected to generate 962 daily trips. “Based on future trip distribution and assignment, all roadways in the area are expected to remain at acceptable capacity,” the city said in a staff report.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.