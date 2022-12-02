rm akron apartments

 Graphic from the city of Rosemount

8 acres northwest of County Road 42 and Akron will have 212 units

An 8-acre property northwest of County Road 42 and Akron Avenue received approvals from the Rosemount City Council on a 2-1 vote during its Nov. 15 meeting to clear the way for the construction of a 212-unit market rate apartment building.

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

