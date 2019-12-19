REST will advise Rosemount City Council
The Rosemount City Council has new advisory commission.
The Rosemount Environment and Sustainability Task Force will be added to the list of the city’s commissions, which includes Planning, Parks and Recreation, Youth, Utility and the Port Authority.
REST was established in 2016 to advise the City Council on issues focusing on energy conservation, pollinators and waste reduction.
“They’ve been doing tons of work as a volunteer task force on the city’s behalf” City Administrator Logan Martin said.
Members of the task force meet once per month to focus on city projects and new development.
Martin said by making it a commission, REST will get more direct, dedicated city support.
“This is a natural evolution from what we started in 2016,” Council Member Jeff Weisensel said.
Weisensel said it’s more than just a task force and the move speaks well to REST’s efforts and the city’s commitment to the environment.
“I think (REST) has really led beyond what’s expected,” Council Member Paul Essler said.
Mayor Bill Droste said he was proud of the accomplishments and noted the energy members have put in.
Over the years, the task force provided several recommendations on storm water catch basins and ponds; surface water issues; water conservation; water reuse issues; and energy uses and emissions.
They were busy in 2019.
Renee Burman, REST chair, told the City Council at a meeting in early December that the main focus in 2019 was supporting the Xcel Energy Partners in Energy program, which educates residents and area businesses in ways to save energy and money.
Task force members helped about 30 businesses get signed up for energy audits during a door knocking campaign earlier this year.
“The Xcel Energy folks and the other consultants were really positive about REST,” Martin said. “The number of items they accomplished were some of the best ones they had seen in the other cities.”
REST has worked with the city to develop environmental educational materials more “digestible,” Burman said.
One of their key initiatives was educating both businesses and residences on smart salting during the winter.
“Obviously if you over salt that’s going to wash into the waterways,” she said.
The task force also worked to get a grant for a Green Corps intern Jess Braun last summer to focus on the city’s rainwater program. The task force also helped keep 170 pounds of organics out of the garbage during the annual Firefighter Waffle Breakfast.
Members could be found at many events such as the Rosemount Home and Businesses Expo and Leprechaun Days talking to residents and encouraging sustainability practices.
They gave away compost kitchen buckets, free home energy audits, and reusable metal straws.
The Rosemount city attorney will draw up necessary documents to have REST become a commission, and the group will updates its bylaws and goals.
REST has nine voting members including Burman, Katherine Koch-Laveen, Nathan Marks, John Smith, Vanessa Demuth, Karen Malkowski and Victoria Schlautman who were appointed by the City Council.
Body cams
The Rosemount City Council also held a public hearing on the Police Department’s body camera policy Tuesday evening.
Police Chief Mikael Dahlstrom said the department is required by state statue to hold a public hearing and allow for public comment on the department’s policy.
Although no one spoke Tuesday, residents will still be able to provide input and ask questions for a few more weeks.
“We have a draft policy that we’ve been working on for quite a while, and that policy will be posted online,” Dahlstrom said”
The department will also take comments via email, social media and phone calls through the city’s website and police department, Dahlstrom said.
He said they will have a voicemail and email set up.
Adding body camera’s would increase “public trust, accountability, transparency and professionalism,” Dahlstrom said
“Obviously it’s a huge tool with preserving evidence,” Dahlstrom said. “It’s going to help resolve complaints on both sides of the fence.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.