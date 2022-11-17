Both could be filled by special election in 2023
Typically elections are intended to fill seats on a public body, but this year’s vote will lead to fewer people on the Rosemount City Council than before.
Council Member Jeff Weisensel was elected mayor, and Council Member Paul Essler was the only candidate actively campaigning for one of two seats available.
After Weisensel assumes the mayoral position, it will leave his two-year seat vacant along with the four-year seat previously held by Tammy Block, who resigned from the post in September after she had already filed for the office.
No write-in candidate exceeded her total, so the council will determine how to fill that seat as well.
Since the next regular municipal election wouldn’t happen until November 2024, the city could hold a special election for the two seats in February 2023 or later in the year. It could also make an appointment to the two-year vacancy, since state law allows it for vacancies under 24 months long.
Weisensel said the council will address the openings at a future meeting.
He said this is a unique occurrence for the community and asked for residents to be patient. He said people can expect communications sharing the City Council’s decision and any follow-up actions required.
The City Council has five positions: a mayor and four at-large council members. Mayor Bill Droste did not seek reelection and ran a successful election to the Dakota County Board. Council Member Heidi Freske also currently serves on the council.
Essler said residents who might be interested in seeking a council seat should contact a current member to find out more about the position.
“We have a great city staff, arguably the best in the state,” he said. “They are a very talented group of individuals, and the leaders of each department are of the highest character and quality. This makes working with the staff quite enjoyable, as they are responsive and proactive to our efforts to deliver results to our residents.”
Election results
In the mayoral race, Weisensel received 6,559 votes, or 62.89%, to first-time candidate Jason Moore’s 3,761 votes, or 36.06%.
For council, Essler received 7,437 votes, or 54.81%.
Block received enough votes to win election (5,872, or 43.28%), but she dropped from the race at the time of her resignation.
Only 260 write-in votes were cast.
Weisensel said residents spoke about two primary issues on the campaign trail: maintaining the expected level of city services as the city grows, and ensuring that new commercial and residential development on current agricultural land is orderly.
“The City Council has and continues to actively work with staff on long-ranging planning on our infrastructure and services by public safety and public works,” he said. “Additionally, we are working with our county, state and school board partners, communicating and addressing growth challenges.”
Among the current plans are to build a new police and public works facility to address a space shortage for both departments and to bring many of the public works operations together in one location.
“As City Council, we advocate for being effective, efficient, and engaging,” Weisensel said. “We are deploying staffing and technology to support and address growth challenges. Residents should expect a greater emphasis on communication, including feedback opportunities with council and staff.”
He said that he gained support in the election from many voters through his “practical and positive leadership experience, results-oriented service, regional and national partnerships, and ability to work with my fellow council members as we navigate a planned and progressive community development.”
“I look forward to serving all the residents of Rosemount going forward with the many opportunities and some challenges that lie before our community,” Weisensel said.
With regard to the council election, it is in stark contrast to 2008 when there were 26 candidates. After that year, the city approved moving the filing deadline up and having a primary election if there were more candidates than twice the number of positions open.
Essler was the only candidate actively seeking one of two spots.
He said he hopes this reflects an overall satisfaction with the vision, direction and results of the current City Council.
“In discussions with several residents it does seem that overall, they are generally satisfied,” he wrote in an email to the newspaper. “There are always going to be some projects and developments that not all residents support, but overall it feels that the community is happy with our vision and direction. Our entire council works hard to gather input from residents as we represent their interests and I believe both individually and collectively we all do.”
He said among the issues he spoke to residents about were providing more commercial and retail options in Rosemount.
“Residents want to spend dollars here in Rosemount and we have been taking proactive steps to help make that a reality,” he said. “To make that happen, we continue to hear from retail operators that we still need more residents to encourage them to open a business in Rosemount instead of our neighboring communities who already have more population.”
Another issue, he said, is affordable housing. He said the council is working with developers to expand the variety of the city’s housing stock.
“Some residents aren’t always thrilled with what this means in terms of the location of these new housing developments, but they are excited to hear about future amenities that will come once we’ve provided enough population to encourage retail developers to come to town. We can do a better job of communicating with residents about this,” he said.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.