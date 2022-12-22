rm droste final 1

Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste greets residents along the Leprechaun Days Grand Day Parade route in 2018.

 Photo by Tad Johnson

Financial turnaround, downtown revival among highlights

Over the past 20 years, Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste has seen a lot of change in the city where he has served as its top elected official.

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

Tags

Load comments