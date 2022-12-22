Financial turnaround, downtown revival among highlights
Over the past 20 years, Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste has seen a lot of change in the city where he has served as its top elected official.
Downtown has welcomed new housing, businesses, a public library, and an arts and event venue.
New neighborhoods, streets, parks, trails, and playfields have sprouted up throughout the city.
The city’s industrial park and other commercial areas have seen the expansion and establishment of more places where people can work, eat, shop and play.
“I am just grateful I had the opportunity to serve the city,” he said in an interview last week. “I am grateful for the people who work for the city and having such dedicated employees. From the snow plow driver to the person who takes the call at the front desk, they are all outstanding. I get way too much credit for all of the good things going on.”
What Droste has done over the years was help set the tone, goals, and create the conditions for which housing, business, and other development could take place.
When he was elected mayor in 2002, the city was the highest taxed in the county, downtown was struggling and business growth was stagnant.
He came onto the council with Kim Shoe-Corrigan and Mark DeBettignies, and they along with the other council members helped move the city forward in a consistent manner, Droste said.
“I’m a strong believer in having a vision and goals for council,” he said. “I think that makes for a more productive staff and helps the council come together on goals to work on and focus on. … I’ve been fortunate to have worked with great council members over the years.”
Among the first big decisions Droste said he was involved in was to hire Jamie Verbrugge as city administrator.
Verbrugge (2003-08), along with other city administrators, Dwight Johnson (2008-16) and Logan Martin (2016-present), have led a financial and development turnaround. Rosemount has one of the county’s lowest property tax rates; commercial, industrial and housing development is happening at record clips, and through it all the city staff has had very little turnover when compared to other suburban cities.
“An administrator needs a good vision, and they have to have great people skills,” Droste said. “All three of them were good in those qualities leading staff and working with the direction of the council.”
In the past 20 years, the city has had one parks director; two fire chiefs and finance directors, and three police chiefs and community development directors.
“Part of it is the community, part of it is the leadership,” Droste said. “If you have good leaders and create good jobs for people, and if you are not in turmoil and have consistency with good government, people will stay.”
Droste, who served on the Planning Commission for nearly eight years before being elected mayor, said his management background working in the communications industry gave him a foundation to be an effective, patient leader.
Droste said it has taken many years to complete projects such as Rosemount Commons and The Morrison apartments and commercial sites in downtown, the redevelopment of the former Brockway Glass Property into housing and parks, and the former St. Joseph Church and School site into the Steeple Center and The Rosemount senior housing.
“Redevelopment is very difficult compared to green field development,” he said. “Bringing change and revitalizing a downtown area is hard work. … There is a vitality there today that didn’t exist 20 years ago.”
Also many years in the making are the future developments at the University of Minnesota owned former UMore Park land and the Life Time fitness center along County Road 42.
Droste said it’s been wonderful that he has been able to experience the ups and downs with the former 4,700-plus acre UMore Park property going from mostly rented farmfield to a mining operation to approving the first neighborhood development on 425 acres. There were also several starts and stops along the path to bringing a recreational facility to Rosemount.
The commercial development also includes the addition of FedEx and The Home Depot’s distribution centers, and Droste said in the next six months to a year, the city will likely have more development projects to celebrate.
High praise
Droste is not alone in his praise for Rosemount.
The city was named twice named in the top 50 of Money magazine’s Best Places to Live. The city was No. 12 in 2015 and No. 32 in 2021. It was also rated the fourth Best Place to be a Kid in 2015.
Aside from the financial, safety, and educational metrics, the ratings also take into account community measures.
Droste said the city has always had a large amount of citizens who want to serve on committees, as Rosemount has had a rich history of community involvement from its oldest to its youngest citizens.
He said he is grateful for enormous amount of volunteer hours put in by the Rosemount Area Arts Council to provide programming at the city-owned Steeple Center entertainment and event venue.
“They work that they do, it just makes a richer community,” he said.
Droste said he’s also been impressed with the work of the Rosemount Youth Commission, saying its members probably don’t realize the tremendous impact they are having on the community.
He also praised the work of Rosemount High School band directors to elevate the marching band program to national and worldwide prominence. The band is a perennial state champion and is among the select few in the country selected to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City and twice in the Tournament of Roses Parade in California in recent years.
He said one the under-sung city accomplishments is the connectivity of neighborhoods to downtown and other commercial areas via biking and walking trails. As Rosemount has added neighborhoods, it has intentionally connected them in these ways in an effort to preserve that small town feel.
The future
Droste said he had decided in advance of the 2022 election season that he would not run for mayor again.
He planned to turn his focus on working as a Realtor, but his plans changed when Dakota County released its district realignment for 2022.
Redistricting created a vacant seat in District 4, which includes Rosemount, and Droste said he saw the opportunity as a great way to continue serving in government.
“I will thrilled and honored that I won,” Droste said, though it said campaigning was a challenge in a district that includes portions of Rosemount, Eagan, Inver Grove Heights, Lakeville and Empire Township.
As mayor he’s been engaging with leaders in those areas for many years and is planning to get to know more residents in the diverse district in the coming months.
“I’ve got a lot of learning to do,” he said.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.