Ron Clark Construction and Design is hosting a neighborhood meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at the in Room 201 of the Steeple Center to present its concepts for a new residential development in Rosemount’s downtown.
Ron Clark Construction has applied for a planned unit development/master development plan and preliminary and final plat applications to the city of Rosemount for a 124-unit multi-family residential building and future retail building.
The proposed development will replace the current retail mall, Rosemount Plaza, and Shenanigan’s Bar.
As part of the process, Ron Clark Construction is hosting a neighborhood meeting and welcomes comments and input from neighboring property owners and any other interested parties. There will be an opportunity for questions or comments following a formal presentation.
The Steeple Center is located at 14375 South Robert Trail.
For those who are unable to attend, contact Ron Clark Construction at 952-947-3000.
