Maplewood Development plans to build up to 2,000 units
Maplewood Development’s proposed development Amber Fields, which would place up to 2,000 new housing units in Rosemount, moved another step closer to reality last week, and closed on a purchase of 435 acres of land from the University of Minnesota.
The proposed development in the northwest portion of the 5,000-acre former UMore agricultural research center will be the first of what is envisioned to be a thriving addition to the city that could double Rosemount’s current population.
Maplewood and the U of M entered into a purchase agreement last year and closed the sale of several parcels for $13.1 million – about $31,000 per acre.
Rosemount City Manager Logan Martin said the development would bring a conservative estimate of $1.9 million in property tax revenue to the city annually. He said that is about equal to amount of taxes paid to the city by Flint Hills Resources – the refinery on the city’s east side that is Rosemount’s largest private employer.
“That is a significant infusion of housing that certainly will have an impact on the community with both pros and cons,” Martin said during Tuesday’s council meeting.
Some residents have raised concerns about the pace of development in Rosemount, which is projecting 250 new permits in 2022 and had a similar amount in 2021.
Community Development Director Adam Keinberger said if the city has smart sustainable development, it can manage to keep taxes at a reasonable rate and provide the city services residents desire.
The development of UMore park for housing is something the city has been working for the past 15 to 20 years since the university announced its intention to sell the land for private development.
The city has targeted the land for residential development, though Maplewood’s plan also shows space for commercial, parks and a school. The land is located west and south of Dakota County Technical College. Several hundred new housing units have been and continue to be built on the north side of County Road 42.
Among the up to 2,000 units, the plan shows space for senior housing, apartments, townhomes and single-family lots. Generally the higher densities are closer to County Road 42, along with the commercial properties along County Road 42 and Akron Avenue.
Council Member Paul Essler said the council wants to maintain the hometown feel of Rosemount. He said he thinks that feel is what makes Rosemount different than its suburban neighbors.
Rosemount has experienced growth in the past decade with many new homes constructed on the north, central and east sides. Through the development of neighborhoods like Evermoor, Brockway, Prestwick Place, Emerald Isle and more, the city has retained that hometown feel in large part because of the continued infusion of new business and services to the downtown area.
The city’s population has grown from 14,619 in 2000 to 23,965 in 2015 and 25,202 in 2019.
The plans also include a 66-acre open space in the middle of the development, including several ponds, miles of trails and several park amenities.
The development is similar to what Newland Communities proposed to the city in 2018.
Newland proposed to construct 1,500 homes, but the plans fell through.
Leslie Krueger, assistant vice president for planning, space, and real estate at University of Minnesota, said in 2020 that the U of M was excited Maplewood Development had a similar proposal to Newland’s.
The UMore land was once home to Gopher Ordnance Works, a powder production plant used during World War II, and various other industrial and commercial uses.
Over the past several years, the university has been working to clean up pollution on the site. There’s also been an active mining operation to clear aggregate from the site.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
