Dakota County is considering the feasibility of putting a roundabout at the intersection of Diamond Path and Connemara Trail/140th Street in Rosemount.
During a Rosemount City Council workshop Tuesday, Dakota County project manager Doug Abere said it’s a very complex four-way stop that is congested during peak times.
Taking into consideration the amount of traffic at the intersection along with the number of vehicles making turns, Dakota County officials feel a roundabout would be the safest option.
“The location is unusually just right for a roundabout,” Abere said. “The stars really aligned in terms of traffic volume and turning.”
Abere said there’s been an usually high number of crashes at the intersection.
“This will reduces the crash risk by reducing the number of conflict points,” Abere said. “It also decreases the severity of the crashes. The main focus is safety.”
Currently the intersection serves as a four-way stop.
There will be an open house covering the topic 4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Rosemount Community Center.
The timeline would put construction in 2022.
He also confirmed Dakota County is planning on putting a traffic signal on Akron Avenue and County Road 42 as well.
Dakota County is also planning to study the 15-mile stretch of County Highway 42 from Burnsville through Apple Valley to Highway 52 in Rosemount.
The study will begin in January and take about 18 months to complete.
Abere said the study will look into the issue with the Union Pacific Railroad/Highway 3/County Road 42 intersection, and other possible traffic issues along the stretch of highway.
Abere said County Road 42 is not destined to become a freeway and will likely see more traffic lights as development occurs.
Parental leave
The City Council passed a new parental leave policy for benefits-earning city employees.
Paid parental leave policy will apply for both mothers and fathers following a birth or adoption. It would cover 100 percent of the employee’s wage for up to 80 hours.
City Administrator Logan Martin said it’s a growing trend in the industry.
It’s comparable to other cities in the metro area. Rosemount joins Northfield as the cities in Dakota County with the policy.
Martin predicts on average about three employees would use the program each year.
