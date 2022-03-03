Multi-purpose, trailhead structure slated at Flint Hills Athletic Complex
TMG Contractors of St. Paul was the low bidder selected by the city of Rosemount to build a $1.305 million trailhead and multi-purpose building at Flint Hills Athletic Complex.
The City Council approved hiring the company during its Tuesday meeting on its consent agenda.
Eleven contractors bid on the project.
The bid came in higher than the architect’s estimate of $1.2 million. City staff proposed using additional Parks Improvement funds to make up the difference.
Dakota County will be providing $300,000 for the building, which will be used as a trailhead for future bike connections to the county parks of Spring Lake Park Reserve and Lebanon Hills Regional Park.
In addition to the Parks Improvement fund, the city will use Building and Facilities Capital Improvement Program money and an account used for “placemaking amenities.”
The city hopes is to have construction start this spring.
The next two lowest bids were from Ebert Construction at $1.383 million and Rice Lake Construction Group at $1.399 million.
The building aims to make visiting the park more enjoyable with the addition of permanent restrooms and a multi-purpose space that could be used for serving food or handing out equipment, according to Parks and Recreation Director Dan Schultz.
Flint Hills Athletic Complex opened in 2013 with three fields and added four more in 2018.
Since that time, the site has operated without a large shelter or building. Erickson and Jaycee parks, which also have multiple fields, are the only other two city parks with a structure of this type.
Schultz said during the project’s review in January that the space will not be designated as a concession stand since that comes with additional requirements. It is a multi-purpose space where people could hand out pizza or other food items brought in from a local restaurant or served potluck style using refrigerators, freezers, and several electrical outlets.
The park is often busy on week nights and weekends during the football, soccer and lacrosse seasons. There are 340 parking stalls at the park, which means a few hundred people could be at the park at one time.
Schultz said the multi-purpose space would be reserved through permit.
The trailhead will have bike racks, permanent air pumps, fix-it stands, and wayfinding signs.
Flint Hills Athletic Complex added a playground with small sun shades in 2021.
The park was named for Flint Hills Resources, the donor of the property.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
