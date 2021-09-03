New marketing effort: ‘Connect to Your Future in Rosemount’
Progress is underway in Rosemount, and Adam Kienberger, the new Rosemount community development director, hopes to capitalize on that.
Kienberger brings years of networking and building relationships within the county after working for the past 15 years for the cities of Lakeville and then Farmington.
“I want to continue to use that experience to bring new investment into Rosemount,” he said.
In his new role, he will oversee planning and zoning, building inspections and development. He heard about the career opportunity from former Rosemount Community Development Director Kim Lindquist, who worked for the city for nearly 20 years and left to pursue a career in planning and economic development in the private sector.
“Rosemount is great, and we have an excellent team here, obviously we have a lot of development either in the planning phase or under construction, so a lot of activity that keeps us moving, and we have a very pro-business council that looks forward to engaging and attracting that kind of growth,” Kienberger said.
Community development is a small world, he explains, and he has learned how to leverage partnerships and networks with other governmental agencies that include Dakota County, the CDA Community Development Authority and other economic development agencies in Minnesota.
City staff have working to bring residents a recreation center, and the public will find out in September about a public-private partnership that will bring this vision to life. A potential purchase agreement will be under review by the City Council, and if it moves forward will include a sale of 13 acres that will offer plenty of space to construct a new recreational center.
“It is meant to be a premier recreation facility for the residents of Rosemount,” Kienberger said.
The future rec center private operator has not been disclosed, but the facility will be located at the northeast corner of Highway 42 and Akron Avenue, Kienberger said.
In other development news, plans are underway for Amber Fields that will have 1,900 residential units off Akron Avenue and Highway 42, across from Dakota County Technical College. Maplewood Development’s Amber Fields is in the preliminary plat process. Its first public hearing will be this month at the Planning Commission.
“East of the DCTC, the city continues to hear interest on the UMore property for large users,” Kienberger said.
City staff listened to residents’ wishes and answered questions at its booth during Rosemount Leprechaun Days when hundreds came by to learn about the city’s visioning projects.
“People are looking for more things to do, places to go and experiences to be had,” he said.
The city is always striving to expand its lifecycle housing options, Kienberger said, so current residents can age in place or have their children or grandkids return to town.
One new housing project changing the downtown cityscape is Morrison Apartments, which is currently leasing and plans to open the first units in October.
As part of the Morrison Development off Highway 3 will be the demolition of the Medi-Car building expected in the next few weeks to allow for parking lot expansion.
The Tap Society from south Minneapolis will submit plans to construct a new 3,800-square-foot tap house within the Morrison Development and the Rosemount Planning Commission will review this application Aug. 24.
Another application will be under review from OMNI Brewing Group on Aug. 24, and this concept will offer residents a farm winery outfitted with a tasting room and patio designed by CNH Architects.
Dave Schmitz with North 20 Brewing submitted plans to the city for a building permit to open a brewery on the northeast side of Rosemount.
Keinberger is also in charge of the new marking campaign called “Connect to Your Future in Rosemount,” which is designed to educate residents about the offerings in Rosemount and attract developers.
The word-play on “connections” conveys how Rosemount is seeking to create connections via trails, transit and technology, Kienberger said.
The city’s focus will be to expand access to broadband and focus on the highly traveled County Road 42 corridor.
Kienberger explains how the city staff believe this corridor can bring better transportation and business service connectivity while maintaining the hometown feel in Rosemount.
“The exciting part is that, hopefully, you will see a number of these projects coming out of the ground at the same time, and it demonstrates the growth that we are well positioned for within the city,” Kienberger said.
Rosemount has seen an increase in new homes, remodels, and renovations in the past year.
In 2020, building inspections teams conducted 4,600 inspections. This year so far the number is at 5,400.
In 2020, the city recorded 389 new housing units, including the 124 apartment units at The Morrison.
“That is the most we have had in quite a few years,” he said.
“Our city has remained on a steady track of growth,” said Mayor Bill Droste, “and we on the City Council have unity in our vision for Rosemount, and as Rosemount continues to expand to the east, we will build on what we currently have and create new spaces where residents can live, shop, work and play in a connected, vibrant community.
“Each of these key intersections outlines different types of development that would be envisioned for those types of areas throughout the community, and the general theme is that it is really one of the most development ready corridors that is left in Dakota County, and we’ll see over the next few years a lot of development,” he said.
To see the renderings from the Commercial Visioning Study, go to the city’s website at www.ci.rosemount.mn.us.
Kienberger said: “We continue to support new growth and investment and development in Rosemount, and we certainly anticipate that continuing that well into next year across the entire spectrum of development, residential, commercial, commercial retail and some industrial prospects we are working through right now.”
Kara Hildreth can be reached at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
