rm police facility

Plans for a new 160,000-square-foot, three-building police and public works facility are moving through Rosemount city approvals. It would be located east of the Erickson Park baseball diamonds.

 Graphic from the city of Rosemount

Rosemount would be halfway to bonding capacity limit

The Rosemount City Council approved on Tuesday, May 2, its 2023-27 Capital Improvement Plan, which includes the intent to issue up to $65 million in bonds to construct the Public Works and Police Campus.

