Rosemount would be halfway to bonding capacity limit
The Rosemount City Council approved on Tuesday, May 2, its 2023-27 Capital Improvement Plan, which includes the intent to issue up to $65 million in bonds to construct the Public Works and Police Campus.
The project is the only one in the five-year plan that would be funded by a 2023 bond issue.
A $65 million issue would put the city about halfway to the amount it is allowed to bond by state statute. The city’s current bonding capacity is $126 million. This is based on 3% of the city’s $4.22 billion in 2023 taxable market value.
The city would also be below the $6.75 million maximum annual debt service it is allowed by statute. The estimated maximum debt service of the Public Works and Police Campus bonds is $4.2 million.
The city’s debt service in 2023 was $335,000.
It is estimated the total Public Works and Police Campus project cost is $59 million, but the city wanted to set the mark at $65 million as a contingency.
City Administrator Logan Martin said during a February council meeting that a bonding package to fund the campus project could cost the average Rosemount residential property owner an additional $40 to $60 annually, as the payments would be phased in over the first four years of the expected 25-year bonds. Those numbers could change based on the total project cost.
In March, the first round of base and a portion of alternates for the campus project came in 10% under the projected base bid amounts.
The bids for concrete, masonry, steel, paving and other work were $1.63 million under base bid projections.
The City Council approved the base and a portion of alternates totaling $16.38 million during its March 21 meeting.
Even though the council approved alternates, the city still has discretion to cancel them if the second round of bids are higher. The second round of bids are expected to be reviewed May 5.
“There was good competition across the board,” Public Works Director Nick Egger said in March. “We are off to a really good start on this. … It is very promising toward the overall project cost of this immense project.”
According to a timeline from the financial consultant Baker Tilly, the city would receive an updated bond rating in June and seek bids on the bond sale in July.
A public hearing during the May 2 meeting allowed people to comment on the plan either orally or in writing. There were no comments received.
The current police operation runs out of the bottom floor of city hall with 9,889 square feet, and public works out of three buildings to the north of City Hall with a combined 32,843 square feet.
A 2018 study detailed the addition of an approximately 48,000-square-foot police building and a 70,000-square-foot public works building would be needed to meet the current and future demands for the departments.
In addition to having a successful bidding climate, the city hopes to get some legislative help to fund the Public Works and Police Campus.
The city has requested $6 million be included in this legislative session’s bonding bill. State Rep. John Huot, DFL-Rosemount, and Sen. Erin Maye Quade, DFL-Apple Valley, requested $31 million in the bill. The bills (House File 473 and Senate File 444) have been referred to the Capital Investment committees in the House and the Senate.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
