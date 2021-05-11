Rosemount’s Cap George did not let brain cancer stand in his way.
He remained connected with one of his biggest passions – football.
The game brought his friends, family and community together every Friday night.
While facing difficult battles, George felt the support of everyone through Rosemount High School’s #CapStrong campaign.
The Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation has announced that the late Cap George and his family will receive the Minnesota Football Honors Courage Award. The George family is set to be honored during a television broadcast in the first part of May.
“We can all learn lessons from the way Cap lived his life. He did not let any obstacle stand in his way. Even when he faced difficult challenges, he embraced every day and made people smile. Cap inspired others to make a difference,” said Todd Fultz, president of the Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation and 2011 Courage Award winner. “Cap’s legacy continues to impact others every single day and we are honored to present Cap, his family and the Rosemount community with this award.”
George’s legacy continues to inspire people in the Rosemount community. The George family has launched the CAPSTRONG Corporation, a nonprofit designed to keep Cap’s love of people and his community alive through acts of kindness, scholarships and donations to various causes.
This spring, the Rosemount National Honor Society created an initiative called “13 Acts for Cap.” For 13 consecutive days, students encouraged the Rosemount community to take part in random acts of kindness. This campaign carried on Cap’s kind spirit and generosity. Every day, Rosemount head coach Jeff Erdmann saw those traits radiate from George.
“Whenever he came to practice, we immediately knew as coaches when he was there. There was a different vibe at practice when Cap was there – it was palpable,” Erdmann said. “The examples of strength and fortitude that their family has demonstrated is making our community a better community, it has made our community a better community, and hopefully, in the future, it continues to do so as we tackle issues in our community and our society today. I can’t think of a better family to honor with this award because it’s been genuine and real in our community.”
Minnesota Football Honors is hosting a show to honor this year’s high school, college and Minnesota Vikings award winners.
Special guests will be featured, including Vikings players. An official broadcast date will be announced on www.minnesotafootballhonors.com.
The Minnesota Chapter of The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame is a local nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote amateur football’s ability to develop leadership, sportsmanship, competitive spirit and academic excellence in Minnesota’s young people.
The Minnesota Chapter recognizes legendary football icons, college football Hall of Famers and Minnesota’s top high school and college football scholar-athletes.
For more information, visit www.nffmn.org, or Facebook (@MNFootballHonors) and Twitter (@NFFMN).
