Photos by Andy Rogers
Dozens of kids and their families paraded around Rosemount’s Central Park on July 18 as part of the Rosemount Lions Kiddie Parade. It was all part of Rosemount’s Leprechaun Days from July 16-25. For more information and a schedule of events, visit www.rosemountevents.com.
