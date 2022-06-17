ArtBlast, a week-long celebration of the arts June 20-26 sponsored by the Rosemount Area Arts Council, will provide local residents the opportunity to experience many forms of art, but the 2022 version of the events was uncertain in 2021.
Claire Ramsay, a member of the planning committee in charge of marketing, said planning for ArtBlast got off to a slow start due to COVID-19 pandemic unknowns and the group did not receive grant funds as it has in the past.
“We even considered canceling it for this year,” she said. “ArtBlast was enjoyed by so many people last year. The decision was made to go ahead. We were able to get a few sponsors.”
She said the remaining expenses are funded from the Rosemount Area Arts Council’s reserves, as the group will be asking for donations at its events.
For the committee members, including chair Joanne Thomas, Ann Loch (children’s activities and Photo Contest) and Pat Gatchell (volunteers), the opportunity to have community members come together to celebrate the arts was too good to pass up.
“For me, the best part about ArtBlast is seeing people outside enjoying the free music and having fun in Central Park,” Ramsay said. “I look forward to the Improv Comedy Show and Melodrama on Tuesday evening, but I will be at most of the other events.”
ArtBlast includes daily and nightly entertainment, music, performing arts, visual arts, arts and crafts activities, art exhibits, a photo contest, and a melodrama in the park by the Front Porch Players. Events are free and geared for young and old.
Headlining the event are the weekend nights of music in the Central Park Amphitheater on Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25.
Salsa del Soul, a nine-piece orchestra performing various styles of dance music from the Spanish-speaking regions of the Caribbean, will play at 5 p.m. on Friday. The group has been together for more than 10 years, playing many styles including timba, cha-cha-cha and salsa.
The musicians of Salsa del Soul represent some of the finest talents in the Twin Cities Latin music scene.
Following Salsa del Soul at 7 p.m. is Choro Borealis with Samba Dancers. Choro Borealis’ music is a lively instrumental genre native to Rio de Janeiro with strong European and African roots.
Saturday is the annual Bluegrass Americana Festival from 6-9 p.m., sponsored by Rosemount Saw and Tool. The line-up includes Buffalo Galaxy and Feed the Dog, who take bluegrass into different territories with a more spontaneous jam-based aesthetic.
Buffalo Galaxy is comprised of members from other bands who join together to explore deep space with lightspeed bluegrass, they say.
Buffalo Galaxy released its debut album “New Escape” in fall 2020. They have been busy since their start in 2019, touring around the Midwest and Rocky Mountains. In 2021, they performed at several prominent music festivals.
Feed the Dog is an eclectic and action-packed, experimental jam-grass act. The four-piece band blends songwriting rich in imagery and with a shake-your-hips, instrumental flair. The band started in July 2015 and has been playing festivals, theaters, and clubs alongside regional and national touring acts. “Ding Dang,” the band’s third full length album, was released in September 2021.
During the festival, henna designs will be available from 6-8 p.m.
Two other nights of music in Central Park will include the Rosemount-based Genesis Jazz Orchestra at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, and Sunday with the South of the River Community Band performing at 5:30 p.m. and John Philip Sousa Memorial Band playing at 7 p.m.
GJO was established in 2018 by members around the southeast metro area. More than half of its members have degrees in music, and many are current or retired music educators, including Steve Olsen and John Zschunke of Rosemount schools, David Mendenhall of Apple Valley schools and David Hagedorn of St. Olaf College. Their freshened big band arrangements of jazz standards along with some contemporary jazz aims to entertain all ages.
The South of the River Community Band is a collaborative effort with Independent School District 196 Community Education. The group plays a wide variety of musical styles such as marches, big band, showtune medleys and other standard pieces for all ages. For more information and a full concert schedule, visit southoftheriverband.org.
The John Philip Sousa Memorial Band was formed in 1970 by a group of graduating Edina High School band members with the purchase of 50 used band uniforms and $30 worth of marches. The band was brought into the sponsorship of the city of Edina Parks and Recreation in 1973 and has enjoyed their support up to the present time.
One other musical note is the The Guitar Shop’s showcase of its students with the band, Category 5, will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening. The band will provide more entertainment following the showcase.
On Tuesday, visitors to Central Park can enjoy the Black Dirt Theater Improv Show at 6:30 p.m. This unscripted show is unique and completely made up on the spot. Audience members are asked to make suggestions to provide the situations and characters.
The melodrama, “Showdown at the Palace Hotel” or “No Groom at the Inn,” follows at 7:30 p.m. Audience members will be invited to “boo” the villain and cheer for the hero. It was written by Rosemount resident Keith Reed and will be performed by the Front Porch Players, which is based at the Steeple Center.
On display at the Steeple Center during ArtBlast will be the artwork of Sharon Draeger. Her work features a variety of her work such as hand-painted photographs that reminisce from another time to landscapes from her travels and intimate portraits of animals and nature.
Photo Contest entries will also be on display. Visitors are encouraged to vote for favorites for the People’s Choice Awards. An open house and reception will be held from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Monday, June 20. The photo contest judge will give a presentation at 7 p.m.
There are other activities for children, Yoga in the Park, and new this year is a Love Languages Class. This is currently trending on TikTok. Registration is required.
Sponsors of the event include Rosemount Saw and Tool, The Guitar Shop, Joanne Thomas/RE-MAX Advantage Plus and the Handley Advantage Team, the Green Lotus of Apple Valley, and Paul Eggen Insurance Company.
Ramsay said there some volunteer needs, and people can sign up at a link from rosemountarts.com/artblast-2022 and check out more information at the website.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
