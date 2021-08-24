Bring a chair to enjoy the end of summer at the ArtBlast Music festival in Rosemount this weekend. Bring a friend or family to grab a bite to eat and drink from food trucks and vendors serving wine and craft beer.

Rosemount Area Arts Council sponsor the arts celebration with a diverse lineup of musical entertainment being held at Central Park Amphitheater, 2893 145th St. W., Rosemount.

Weekend music lineup:

6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 - Square Dancing with caller Dick Reuter

8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 - Rose Creek Boys band

9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 – Jammin’ In the Park

5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 - Singleton Street band

6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 - Long Time Gone band

7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 - The Hacklewrappers band

8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 - King Wilkie’s Dream

4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 - SouthSide Kool Jazz Combo

5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 - Salsa del Soul

6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 - 651 Jazz

7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 – Genesis Jazz Orchestra

For more information, www.rosemountarts.com/artblast-2021.

