Bring a chair to enjoy the end of summer at the ArtBlast Music festival in Rosemount this weekend. Bring a friend or family to grab a bite to eat and drink from food trucks and vendors serving wine and craft beer.
Rosemount Area Arts Council sponsor the arts celebration with a diverse lineup of musical entertainment being held at Central Park Amphitheater, 2893 145th St. W., Rosemount.
Weekend music lineup:
6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 - Square Dancing with caller Dick Reuter
8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 - Rose Creek Boys band
9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 – Jammin’ In the Park
5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 - Singleton Street band
6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 - Long Time Gone band
7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 - The Hacklewrappers band
8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 - King Wilkie’s Dream
4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 - SouthSide Kool Jazz Combo
5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 - Salsa del Soul
6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 - 651 Jazz
7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 – Genesis Jazz Orchestra
For more information, www.rosemountarts.com/artblast-2021.
