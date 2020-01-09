Ron Clark Construction planning four-story building
Ron Clark Construction has plans to construct a four-story, 124-unit apartment complex in downtown Rosemount this year.
The developer submitted plans to the city for a complex on property where the Ken Rose Shopping Center and Shenanigan’s Pub have been for years.
Mike Waldo with Ron Clark Construction said the apartment building plan includes a pool, patio, grilling area, rooftop deck, community room, meeting spaces, and exercise room.
The market-rate apartments would be attractive to a younger crowd with a mix of studio, one-bedroom, one-bedroom plus den, and two-bedroom apartments, Waldo said.
Waldo said the city has a strong need for more rental units.
Tenants would have access to underground parking. There would be enough underground parking to have one spot for each unit.
Waldo said he was comfortable with the amount of parking in the plans.
Rosemount Community Development Director Kim Lindquist noted that there’s public parking nearby in the MVTA lot and Rosemount City Hall.
Ron Clark Construction was attracted to the character of downtown Rosemount.
“It’s a great town,” Waldo said. “Bringing in more apartments will allow more people to live in Rosemount and to stay. It may get more younger people to move in and eventually buy a house. And many people are just choosing to live in apartments who don’t want the hassle of owning their own home.”
The apartment complex would be 100 percent residential, Waldo said, noting there’s vacant retail locations nearby.
“We’re hoping the additional residents will bring more people downtown and will attract more retail,” Waldo said.
Should everything go as planned, the first phase will include replacing the larger mall property and Shenanigans with apartments. Construction could begin as soon as May and be done by late 2021 or early 2022.
Waldo confirmed that purchase agreements are in place for the properties.
They are not planning on buying any of the other historic locations downtown, Waldo said.
Shenanigan’s is looking for a possible new location, according to Waldo. The plan is to stay open until St. Patrick’s Day.
Other tenants indicated they will be moving to other locations.
“I know the current owners of the mall are working with tenants,” Waldo said.
The second phase will include building a new retail building on the northeast portion of the property in a few years.
The building with Cahill Salon and Medi-CAR Auto Repair will remain for a few years, Waldo said.
Ken Rose Shopping Center was built in 1962. The area has been the target for redevelopment by the city for several years.
The city is considering using tax increment financing (TIF) to help the project move forward.
The plans still need to be reviewed and approved by elected and appointed officials.
The Planning Commission public hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14.
According to previous discussions during Port Authority meetings, the city recognized the redevelopment project needed public assistance since it is more expensive than development on vacant land.
Ron Clark Construction is the same developer that is building the affordable housing project called Wexford Place Apartments. Ground broke on the project last summer for the a three-story, 49-unit building located on a 2.88-acre site at the intersection of 160th Street and Chippendale Avenue in southern Rosemount.
