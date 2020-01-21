Planning Commission approves downtown plan
If Rosemount wants more retail downtown, there needs to be more people living downtown.
That’s the concept city officials working with as they consider approving an apartment building along Highway 3.
Ron Clark Construction submitted a plan to construct a 124-unit, four-story apartment complex along with a future commercial building in downtown Rosemount on the site containing the Rosemount Plaza Shopping Center and Shenanigan’s Pub.
The Rosemount Planning Commission approved the request from Ron Clark Construction following a public hearing during Tuesday’s meeting.
“Adding residential will help downtown businesses and attract new businesses,” Planning Commission Member Gretchen Freeman said. “This will make it more appealing to retail development.”
There are several retail buildings in downtown that are currently open for rent, Commission Member Pamela VanderWiel said.
There would be 33 studio, 52 one-bedroom and one-bedroom plus den; 36 two-bedroom; and three three-bedroom apartments. They would be market-rate apartments.
Planning Commission members were impressed by the look of the building.
“This is a huge improvement on what’s there,” Member Michael Reed said.
Mike Waldo with Ron Clark Construction estimates it would bring about 190 residents downtown including about 20 children.
A common theme for years is that residents would like to see more restaurants and places to shop within city limits.
A report shared at the meeting said increasing the number of residents will generate a stronger market for retail and commercial growth, according to a Downtown Market Study conducted by Maxfield Research and Consulting.
City officials have been studying the feasibility of redeveloping the area for several years.
Maxfield said there’s a demand for about 129 market rate rental units particularly for young singles and couples in their late 20s to mid-30s.
The Rosemount Plaza has been on the market for more than two years. Both of the inquiries on the property were for residential development.
The proposal includes a plan for a 5,000-square-foot retail building with room for three to four tenants in the future.
Many residents expressed concern about traffic during an open house last week.
Based on a traffic study, residential developments generally generate less traffic than commercial developments on average per day.
“It’s my understanding that it will be a net neutral,” Reed said.
The underground parking available meets the city’s requirements for apartments within the downtown zoning district.
There was some concern from the owners of the neighboring hardware store to the south about limited access for trucks.
Waldo said he’s working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to make an adjustment to the entrance.
Other speakers during the public hearing expressed sadness about losing some of the “uniqueness of downtown,” and the project was going to “change that small-town feel.”
Neighbors wished the building was only going to be three stories, but also noted the positives about the development.
The project exceeds height standards for downtown buildings by three feet. Planning Commission members said they were comfortable with it.
Waldo also confirmed three or four units will be accessible in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and they will be able to make reasonable accommodations for the other units if needed.
The project will also add significantly more green space and landscaping than what is already there.
One of the owners of Shenanigan’s Pub expressed frustration because they didn’t know when they were going to need to close and didn’t know what to tell employees.
Waldo said he won’t know until it goes through the approval process, but will stay in contact with the owners.
The Rosemount City Council will take up the measure at its Feb. 4 meeting.
