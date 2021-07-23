Sullivan Labno finds treasure in old farmsteads
While it may not have the historical significance of Rome or Athens, Rosemount has plenty of history to unearth.
When he’s not at swim practice, Sullivan Labno spends nearly all of his free time digging deep in the ground around old farmsteads in Dakota County.
He’s unearthed some “pretty cool stuff,” the amateur archaeologist said. “None of it really has any monetary value, but the historical value is great.”
The 16-year-old Rosemount High School student got hooked on amateur archeology when he was about 12 years old, he said. It runs in the family.
“My dad has always been into (privy digging),” Labno said.
About 150 years ago, early Rosemount settlers didn’t have trash collection, so they would toss their garbage in their outhouses.
“It’s all just dirt today,” Labno said. “They covered them up and filled them in, but the stuff like glass bottles, cans, China, it’s all a few feet underground.”
There’s probably a lot of unearthed artifacts from a different age scattered throughout Dakota County.
Many of them are now covered with homes and buildings.
Labno really got hooked a few years ago during a bike ride along Pilot Knob Road. He saw people in a field using metal detectors.
“I went up to them and they said they were looking for coins,” he said. “There was a bunch of old homesteads on this site. The land was about to be a housing development. They found 10-20 coins from the 1860s. ... It’s great that they got to it before it got destroyed. That site today, a bunch houses went up last year. Where that house sat in 1860, it’s just a pond today.”
Labno saved his money to buy a metal detector and started researching old farmsteads.
Labno has found all sorts of artifacts including beer mugs, cowbells, whiskey cups, shoe polish tins, Civil War buttons, plates, China, pipes, ax heads and sewing machines.
Last fall he came across a site with two former farmsteads on the property in Rosemount. The land is slated to be developed next year.
“I spent a lot of time over there, excavating, finding old bottles,” Labno said. “I found out about the people who lived there. From what I can tell, in 1864, a widow from Eagan bought the site, which was there already. They were basically the early Rosemount settlers.”
He said the coolest thing he found was a medicine bottle from a pharmacy in Farmington owned by John Henry Thurston.
“He was a Civil War veteran who was part of the fourth Minnesota infantry I think,” Labno said. “He was a pre-statehood pioneer. He opened that pharmacy, JH Thurston in that brick building downtown Farmington. Somehow the bottle managed to find its way to this site. I went to the library in Farmington and picked up a ton of information about him. He wrote some articles for the Farmington newspaper. It was beyond cool.”
He also found a dairy tag in the ground from a town known as Stanton, Minn., “which is basically a ghost town now,” Labno said. “It was in Goodhue County right near Northfield. The train line goes almost directly past this site. The train either stopped at the site so they could get their milk or they went into Rosemount to get their milk.”
He also discovered a Kickapoo Indian Sagwa bottle.
“They would travel around and give these medicine shows and sell it to people who didn’t know any better,” Labno said. “I found two. They originally sold for $1. There was one of these shows in Rosemount in 1886 or 1887. It’s basically snake oil. It was expensive and it didn’t really do anything. They’re not found that often.”
Labno is still on his quest, scouting several other area Dakota County properties.
“I want to document what’s in there before it gets destroyed,” Labno said. “I’m looking through old school sites, old churches, old Boy Scout camps. I prefer to do the older stuff, but that takes time. I have a lot of places to look at on a map. Sometimes there’s places you didn’t even know where to look. Sometimes people find a bunch of China in a field. They might see a strange depression in their backyard. Many people have no idea their homes are on old farms.”
He gets permission from the landowners first. His secret is writing handwritten letters asking for permission.
“They seem to get attention,” Labno said. “No one really writes them anymore.”
But he fears he’s running out of time.
“Dakota County is getting filled up with housing developments,” Labno said.
He said there’s a plan to put on display some of the artifacts at the Lakeville Historical Society or at the Rosemount Community Center through the Rosemount Area Historical Society.
“It takes a lot of time to put these together,” Labno said. “A lot of it is in pieces.”
He’s always looking for new sites. As a rising junior, he said he plans to continue his archaeological adventures for at least another two years before he goes to college.
He can be reached at sullivanlabno@gmail.com for ideas on new sites.
