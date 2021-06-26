City working on zoning to allow the use
Rosemount officials would like to make it easier for a winery to open up in the city.
During an Advisory Planning Commission meeting Tuesday, members approved a series of ordinance amendments making wineries a conditional use in business parks.
During the May Planning Commission meeting, Senior Planner Kyle Klatt said there’s a potential farm-based winery with a tasting room looking to build in a 4.5 acre lot off Biscayne Avenue.
The lot is south of County Road 42 and north of County Road 46 between two farms.
“It’s a pretty nice parcel for this type of use,” Klatt said last month. “It’ll have a winery-type use, and it would also allow them to sell product they currently produce at a brewery in Maple Grove.”
Determining the correct land use designation for the property is the first step.
Farm wineries are currently only allowed in agriculture districts, but not all wineries are the same.
Planner Anthony Nemcek said there may be the ancillary growing of grapes, but there’s no plans for a sprawling vineyard.
“Just like a brewery doesn’t necessary grow all their hops, and a distillery doesn’t grow all its ingredients, a winery often is separate from the vineyard itself,” Nemcek said.
There’s not going to be a large area devoted to growing grapes and production on the potential site.
“The applicant has a lease for farmland outside of the community (to grow the grapes),” Klatt said last month.
The city didn’t release the name of the applicant or potential ownership. The issue that passed during the Planning Commission involved updating zoning standards paving the way for a winery to open in a business park.
City staff and members of the Rosemount Planning Commission were enthusiastic about the project.
Breweries and distilleries are allowed as conditional uses in business parks.
There are currently no wineries, breweries or distilleries in Rosemount, but there could be one soon.
According to the minutes of the Port Authority meeting from May, North 20 Brewing has submitted plans for a building permit.
Plans for North 20 Brewing were approved by the Rosemount City Council last year.
The plans include a rural taproom and brewery at 12296 Bacardi Ave., near the border with Eagan.
Plans shared last year for North 20 included a new 4,355-square-foot structure designed to look like a barn.
The process for North 20 Brewing was more complicated and controversial because it’s located in a rural residential zone.
