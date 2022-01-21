When the National Baseball Hall of Fame announces its Baseball Writers Association of America Class of 2022 on Tuesday, there will be plenty of argument.
On Dec. 5, 2021, the Eras Committee made its selection, and afterward one Lakeville man will continue to argue his case for the inclusion of Roger Maris into the Hall of Fame.
Maris, who in 1961 broke Babe Ruth’s 34-year-old home run record, was included on only three of the Eras Committee’s 16 ballots, falling nine short of qualifying for induction. Maris won’t be considered again until 2026.
It was a difficult result to take for Colin McCann, who has been lobbying for Maris’ induction since 2010. That’s when McCann, then a Rosemount resident, started his Maris campaign by launching a Facebook page called “Roger Maris Belongs in the Baseball Hall of Fame.” In the past 11 years, he has gathered 3,000 “followers,” connected with Maris’ family, visited Maris’ grave, talked with retired baseball writers, and collected 2,032 signatures on a pro-Maris petition, which he sent to the Hall of Fame with a cover letter in October 2021.
Through all the hard work and the disappointing result, McCann is still focused on what Maris represents today.
“I’m glad Maris’ name is out there again,” said McCann, who works at Cub Foods and Marcus Theatres in Rosemount. “Given his admirable qualities and achievements, I think it’s very fitting that his candidacy is being considered during a global pandemic when we could all appreciate hearing and learning from a story like his.”
Maris’ story, which McCann saw recounted in the 2001 movie “61*,” is what started him on this journey.
He said the movie “really moved him,” as he was amazed at Maris’s courage during the 1961 season.
Maris endured scorn and death threats when he eclipsed Ruth’s 1927 record. His hair fell out in clumps as he dealt with the pressure by internalizing it, not seeking help, and not speaking to the press – a group that would later snub him in Hall of Fame voting.
McCann said he couldn’t believe it at the time that Maris wasn’t in the Hall of Fame, so he decided to do something about it.
The Hibbing, Minnesota-born Maris played 12 years in the major leagues – two years greater than the HOF minimum.
McCann said despite Maris’ low career totals, he has statistics similar or identical to Hall of Famers Hack Wilson, Bill Mazeroski, Tommy McCarthy and Ross Youngs.
Maris’ home run record continues to stand in the American League 60 seasons later, and the National Leaguers who passed Maris – Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa in 1998 and Barry Bonds in 2001 – are linked to having used performance-enhancing drugs. They also are not in the Hall of Fame with Sosa and Bonds having their last shot at the BWAA eligibility this year.
The case McCann makes is that it isn’t just about the numbers with Maris, it is about what we can learn from him.
“I’ve felt all along Roger Maris’ story deserves every kind of recognition there is,” McCann said. “He’s gotten nearly every kind of recognition possible, but not a plaque in Cooperstown.”
The bat and baseball that were part of the historic 61st home run are part of a Hall of Fame display to the 1961 season, and just this year Maris’ jersey from that year was donated to the HOF to mark the 60-year anniversary.
McCann thinks a plaque is deserved to better tell the story, and inspire young baseball players and people from all walks of life that if the pressure of a situation is too much, they should seek help. McCann said he doesn’t want to see anyone go through what Maris did in 1961.
“Roger … would cope with the stress … by smoking three to four packs (of cigarettes) a day,” McCann said. “He never truly learned to release that stress, and all those years of smoking … helped contribute to his early death.”
Maris, 51, died on Dec. 14, 1985, after a nearly three-year battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Two years later, Major League Baseball decided to remove the asterisk next to Maris’ single season home run record. The asterisk denoted that Maris reached the record in 162 games rather than the 154 in the 1927 season.
It was a celebratory moment denied to Maris while he was alive.
McCann said if Maris was elected in December to the Hall of Fame, he planned to pop open a bottle of champagne. He hopes his celebration is only delayed, as he will have to wait another five years to crack that bottle out again.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
